The Ebo Sister Discuss Their New Film ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ | EUR Exclusive

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

*Peacock’s new film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” is a comedic satire written, produced, and directed by twin sisters Adamma and Adnanne Ebo, and we caught up with them to chat about the film.

The sisters shared with us that they pulled from their experience of growing up in the Black southern church to help inform this film.

“Being so entrenched in you can’t help but love it. There’s so many things about it we found valuable but then so many things about it that we found quite harmful,” said Ebo. They decided to shine a light on some of the things they were critical about in the black church.  

Now, this isn’t a film to bash the church, hence the film being a satire to bring comic relief to some of the more serious moments in the film. Th movie centers on Pastor Lee-Curtis, played by Sterling K. Brown, and his wife Trinite, played by Regina Hall, who find themselves basically being exiled from the church community after a major scandal. The couple hires a film crew to document their road back to the mega-church status.

As the couple attempt to put on the perfect front, things get real with a camera crew there to catch every moment. I think those moments of the film shine a light on the fact that the leaders of the church are not perfect and have human reactions to the trials they’re facing in their life. I asked the sister if they were concerned about pushback from the church community when making this film.

“We expect pushback. But you know that’s the nature of art. Somebody’s going to have something to say about it,” said Ebo.  

“Honk For Jesus. Save your Soul” will certainly have people talking. From the couple’s desperate antics of holding up the honk for Jesus signs on the side of the road to the pastor stripping his clothes off to show his recommitment to God.  

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is out theatrically and streaming on Peacock on Sept. 2.

Check out my full conversation with the Ebo sisters below.

 

 

