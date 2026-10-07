PopJoy Launches Webcomics Platform Built Around Human Creators | VIDEO

The San Francisco-based company combines animation, audience analytics and monetization while giving artists control of their intellectual property.

*San Francisco-based technology company PopJoy has officially launched a new webcomics platform designed to give artists animation tools, audience insights, monetization opportunities and control of their intellectual property.

Launching Oct. 6 during National Arts and Humanities Month, PopJoy is positioning itself as a creator-first home for comic artists, illustrators and visual storytellers, combining traditional webcomics with animation, analytics and community-building tools, according to PopJoy’s launch announcement.

“We built PopJoy for real artists and storytellers,” said Pete Ragias, PopJoy co-founder and CEO. “We imagined a home for webcomic creators where they’re supported, celebrated and can easily build, engage, interact with fans and earn from day one.”

Pete Ragias, co-founder and CEO of PopJoy

Bringing Comics to Life With Motion

PopJoy allows creators to transform traditional still comic panels into what the company calls “pops,” using proprietary tools that add motion and immersive effects to their stories.

The web-based creation suite is designed to make those features accessible without requiring artists to become professional animators or master complicated software.

Among the creators using PopJoy is Black artist Emezie Okorafor, creator of the comic and YouTube series “Porkchop ‘n Flatscreen.”

“I like PopJoy because it gives me an excuse to get back into creating comics again, and allows me to make something more dynamic than typical still images,” Okorafor said. “It’s like a mixture between traditional print comics and animation, two mediums that I love.”

Ownership, Monetization and Audience Data

PopJoy is also addressing a persistent challenge for independent artists: building revenue from an audience without surrendering ownership of their work.

The company says creators retain 100 percent control of their intellectual property. PopJoy’s creator agreement provides monetization opportunities, although participation and payments are subject to the platform’s program requirements.

Creators can also access story-level analytics. PopJoy says the data can show how audiences engage with individual panels and chapters, potentially giving artists more insight than broad view or follower counts alone.

Dayo Gomih, Chief of Staff and Operations at PopJoy

Technology That Supports Human Art

Dayo Gomih, PopJoy’s Chief of Staff and Operations, said the company’s technology is intended to support artists rather than overshadow their work.

“PopJoy is about creating space for artists and storytellers to bring their ideas to life on their own terms,” Gomih said. “It is a place where stories can be elevated, where creators can connect directly with their audiences, and where technology can support the art rather than get in the way of it.”

That philosophy extends to generative AI. PopJoy’s published community guidelines prohibit AI-generated imagery from being uploaded as comic art, cover art or other visual content.

PopJoy Builds a Creator Community

The platform calls its growing creator and fan community the “PopSquad,” reflecting PopJoy’s effort to combine publishing, audience interaction, analytics and monetization within one ecosystem.

For Black creators and other artists seeking additional ways to develop original stories while maintaining ownership, PopJoy is betting that technology can expand what webcomics can do without displacing the people who create them.

Readers and creators can learn more and explore the platform at PopJoy.app.

Technology gives webcomic artists new storytelling tools – via eurAI

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