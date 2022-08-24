*“It’s about 30-35 years old,” said trumpeter John Fumasoli about his band The Jones Factor when asked. “It evolved into The Jones Factor. Its name is actually a song written by one of the trumpet players on this record.”

The Jones Factor, founded in 1986, just recently released their third album “The Times is Now” featuring Three-time Emmy winning guitarist Chieli Minucci and guitarist John Tropea. Minucci and Tropea join the 14 band members of The Jones Factor.

“Chieli is a fantastic guitarist and wonderful composer,” John said. “I got to know him well in the last five or six years, him playing in my band and me playing for him (his band Special EFX).”

“The Time is Now” offers nine tracks. This is their first album in 15 years. Members of the band include Don Hayward (bass trombone); Bill Harris (tenor sax); Thierry Arpino (drums); Dave Anderson (bass); Ben Kibbey (trumpet and flugelhorn); Jason Polise (tenor sax and bass clarinet); Janet Lantz (French horn); Joel Rosenblatt (drums); Scott Wendholt (trumpet and flugelhorn); Tony Kadleck (trumpet and flugelhorn); Ken Gioffre (soprano sax and flute), and Robert Aries (keyboard).

“We want to get some new followers and do more gigs,” Fumasoli said about what they expect from the release of the new album. “Through the years we’ve been on the backburner, then the front-burner – depending on what’s happening. It’s a great group…so we should be out there.”

His musicians have credits that support John’s claim. Their credits collectively include playing for Diana Ross, Elton John, Steely Dane, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

“The Time is Now” is produced by John Fumasoli and Dave Anderson. My favorite cuts off the album include #2 “Pools” because of its Traditional Smooth Jazz sound, #3 “When He Calls” because it’s so romantic because of the sax playing by Bill Harris and its soulful sound, and #4 “Hall of Mirrors” because of its gritty sound and the Latin flavor thanks to the guitar playing of Grammy nominated Chieli Minucci. www.JohnFumasoliandTheJonesFactor.com

