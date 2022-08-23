Singer Sparkle Reacts to Claims That She Allowed R. Kelly to Sexually Groom Her Niece | Video

*Singer Sparkle has responded to allegations made by her niece that she introduced her relative to R. Kelly and encouraged her to build a relationship with the artist.

We reported previously that a woman who’s been a pivotal witness in R Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades testified Thursday (Aug. 18) that the singer sexually abused her “hundreds” of times between the ages of 15 and 18.

The now 37-year-old woman who is identified only as “Jane,” told jurors that she was first introduced to R. Kelly by her aunt Sparkle in the mid-1990s when she was 13 years old. According to “Jane,” her Aunt was romantically linked to Kelly at the time. It’s also worth noting that “Jane” is allegedly the underage girl seen in Kelly’s infamous 2002 sex tape.

“Jane” testified that her Grammy award-winning aunt told her that Kelly should be her godfather because she saw him as a mentor, according to CNN.

Sparkle took to social media to refute “Jane’s” testimony during an Instagram broadcast.

“I’m letting those who know and support me that this is a family feud,” she said at the beginning of her video. She said her niece has been misguided and lacks the ability to think independently.

“Knowing that there’s no right answer to explain their ongoing actions and years of support for Robert once learning about that tape, the clear plan is to try and take me down because I’ve been so vocal,” she explained.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, Sparkle insists that her niece’s parents are attempting to slander her in an effort to deflect from their own neglect.

“This is a family feud. Yesterday was a day I didn’t think I would ever see…The clear plan is to try and take me down because I’ve been so vocal. I knew that there was some anger and resentment because of my stance which is why I’m like, ‘okay, they’re going to handle their way and I’m going to handle it my way,” she explained.

Sparkle claims her niece is “doing the will of her mom.”

“This is another form of the terrible decision-making of her mom. And in my opinion, the unfortunate continuous allegiance to Robert,” she added.

Hear her full commentary via the video below.