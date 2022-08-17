Look of the Week: Rihanna’s Giant Boots Were Made for Stomping | WATCH

*(CNN) — This week, Rihanna reminded fans of her boundary-pushing style. The multi-talented star, who has only been spotted in public a handful of times since giving birth in May, stepped out in New York on Saturday wearing larger-than-life boots.

While her RZA tee, sunglasses and snakeskin-print bag already made for a casual but chic outfit, Rihanna took things to the next level with a pair of gigantic, slouchy boots that brushed the hem of her denim miniskirt.

The look suggests that the performer is still keeping a close eye on runway trends: Her outsized footwear appeared to be straight from French label Y/Project’s recent Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which saw a similar-looking pair of black denim boots styled in a head-to-toe denim look.

Rihanna is not the first celebrity to rock statement thigh-high boots this year (though hers arguably brought the most drama).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Idris Elba’s Daughter Refused to Speak to Him After He Didn’t Cast Her in ‘Beast’ | WATCH

At the start of the month, singer Dua Lipa paired a menswear-inspired button-down minidress with a pair of pristine white Bottega Veneta boots.

The craftsmanship of the Italian label’s signature “intrecciato” leather-weave gave the boots a blockier look than figure-skimming styles of the past, though they were still understated by comparison.

This week, Kim Kardashian posted a moody Instagram video of herself in a dark gym wearing slouched thigh-high boots. The reality star completed her seemingly impractical workout look with a nude-tone bikini and white cap-sleeved top as she posed on various pieces of gym equipment.

Similar styles have also been popping up on runways, with several designers reviving over-the-knee boots as part of bulkier silhouettes.

During the Fall-Winter 2022 season, Acne Studios’ towering riding boots brought edgy drama to Paris Fashion Week, while Isabel Marant sent a fleet of models down the catwalk in slouched thigh-highs (though theirs were notably slimmer than Rihanna’s).

Elsewhere, Vivienne Westwood created sculptural teal and white versions, Chanel pushed the boat out with a sturdy pair of thigh-high rain boots and Vetements created a pair of bold gender-neutral buckled boots.

It remains to be seen if Rihanna’s gargantuan take on the trend will go mainstream. There are, after all, some things only RiRi can pull off.

Editor’s note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, “Look of the Week” is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.