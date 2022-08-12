Friday, August 12, 2022
Bishop Patrick Wooten Condemns Beyonce, Says She ‘Sold Her Soul’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Beyonce - glass horse
*Bishop Patrick Wooten, President and CEO of the Upper Room COGIC, has condemned Beyonce‘s song “Church Girls,” telling his congregation that the singer has sold her soul to Satan. 

“Beyonce just released sacrilege. The only thing I can account to some of that stuff is, somebody done sold their soul to the devil, the Bishop said, as reported by That Grape Juice

He continued, “When you sell your soul to the devil you get the short end of the stick. Because you’re not gonna live for so long and when you leave here, where you’re going, you’re going to be there forever. So, it’s not a good deal.”

The track appears on Bey’s new “Renaissance” album, and you can listen to it via the YouTube player above. 

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

The song features a sample of the Clark Sisters’ 1981 song “Center of Thy Will.” According to That Grape Juice, Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole recently told religious critics to “leave Beyonce alone.”

Wooten called the song a “piece of trash” and noted that the track is “not for public consumption.”

“To sample the song of a real Church lady, Twinkie Clark . . . I don’t know whether she knew what she was gonna do with the song or not. She knows she’s not saved. And I pray to God that a stiff denunciation of what she did with that song is put out,” said Wooten. He also called out Twinkie Clark, the lead singer of The Clark Sisters who penned the song “Center of Thy Will.”

“I don’t know whether [Twinkie] knew what [Beyonce] was going to do with the song or not, but [Twinkie] knows [Beyonce] isn’t saved,” he said.  “I pray to God that a stiff denunciation of what she did with that song is put out.”

His condemnation reportedly comes weeks after Twinkie took to Twitter to thank Bey for sampling “Center of Thy Will” for her new album. 

“You can’t win the world enamored by them,” he said before mocking Twinkie’s response to Beyonce. “‘I’m just so proud that somebody wants to use my music.’  What do you mean? You’re one of the best in the world.”

Watch his full message via the Instagram clip below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

