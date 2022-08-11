Thursday, August 11, 2022
Malia Obama Spotted Out in LA with New Boyfriend | Photos

By Ny MaGee
*Malia Obama is said to have a new boyfriend that many think bears an uncanny resemblance to her father Barack Obama.

The Daily Mail published new pictures of Malia, 24, out and about in Los Angeles with Dawit Eklund, 32, co-founder of the Washington D.C-based record label 1432 R. Prior to Eklund, Malia dated fellow student Rory Farquharson.

During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama confirmed that her daughter, a Harvard Univerity graduate, is dating Eklund. 

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” she said, as reported by MadameNoire. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.”

We reported previously that Malia is also making headlines for joining the writer’s room for Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon series.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair at the premiere of his series “Atlanta.” “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard. I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Donald’s brother, Stephen Glover, said they don’t hold back when it comes to criticizing her creative ideas. 

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings,” he added. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter. Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Stephen also had this to previously say about Malia’s contributions to the forthcoming show: “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

