Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Fat Joe Slams Irv Gotti Over Comments About Ashanti | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Irv Gotti and Fat Joe
Fat Joe and Irv Gotti during 2004 Vibe Awards (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Vibe Magazine)

*Fat Joe took to Instagram to share his unfiltered opinion about Irv Gotti’s recent comments about his ex Ashanti.

We reported previously that Gotti opened up about his heartache over Ashanti and Nelly dating back in the day. In a recent interview with Drink Champs, Gotti recalls the moment he found out that Ashanti had gone public with rapper Nelly.

“I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly … At the time it happens, any man is hurt, the chick you f-cking are in love with, is with this n-gga.”

In a 2019 interview, Gotti disclosed that he and Ashanti were no longer on speaking terms. This is allegedly due to Gotti’s accusations that Ashanti was disloyal by leaving his label Murder Inc. Records. He has also accused her of attempting to steal revenues by re-recording her debut album. 

READ MORE: Irv Gotti was Jonesin’ for Ashanti – But She Opted for Nelly | Watch Him Confess

Irv Gotti - Ashanti (Getty)
Irv Gotti – Ashanti (Getty)

As reported by Blavity, Fat Joe called Gotti a “sucker.”

“Irv Gotti a sucker man,” Fat Joe said in a clip. “And so my thing is, first is first, however long ago was that? How many millions ago was the Verzuz? That’s what I want to know.”

“Yo Irv stop. You’re a producer,” he said.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he said. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady.”

Fat Joe also noted that he had no idea that Ashanti and Gotti had an intimate relationship during Murder Inc’s heyday.

“We didn’t know they were f**king,” he said. “The whole time I was there [and] I never seen them together like that.”

Joe said Gotti was wrong for disparaging Ashanti in a podcast. 

“Now it’s OK if it’s on a documentary, you gotta say your truth on a documentary, but to go to Drink Champs and keep calling her a b***h, keep disrespecting…” he paused, shaking his head, per the report.

“It kinda bring less credibility to everything else you say,” Joe added.

“He make himself look crazy disrespecting [Ashanti] now, and the woman never really disrespected him,” he said.

In case you missed Irv’s comments about Ashanti, watch the Instagram clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleBlack Women Magic-Acknowledged, Celebrated and Honored in Leimert Park Village (PHOTOS)
Next articleFetty Wap Threatens Man with Gun on FaceTime, Arrested and Bond Revoked
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO