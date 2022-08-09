Fat Joe Slams Irv Gotti Over Comments About Ashanti | Video

*Fat Joe took to Instagram to share his unfiltered opinion about Irv Gotti’s recent comments about his ex Ashanti.

We reported previously that Gotti opened up about his heartache over Ashanti and Nelly dating back in the day. In a recent interview with Drink Champs, Gotti recalls the moment he found out that Ashanti had gone public with rapper Nelly.

“I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly … At the time it happens, any man is hurt, the chick you f-cking are in love with, is with this n-gga.”

In a 2019 interview, Gotti disclosed that he and Ashanti were no longer on speaking terms. This is allegedly due to Gotti’s accusations that Ashanti was disloyal by leaving his label Murder Inc. Records. He has also accused her of attempting to steal revenues by re-recording her debut album.

READ MORE: Irv Gotti was Jonesin’ for Ashanti – But She Opted for Nelly | Watch Him Confess

As reported by Blavity, Fat Joe called Gotti a “sucker.”

“Irv Gotti a sucker man,” Fat Joe said in a clip. “And so my thing is, first is first, however long ago was that? How many millions ago was the Verzuz? That’s what I want to know.”

“Yo Irv stop. You’re a producer,” he said.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he said. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fat Joe also noted that he had no idea that Ashanti and Gotti had an intimate relationship during Murder Inc’s heyday.

“We didn’t know they were f**king,” he said. “The whole time I was there [and] I never seen them together like that.”

Joe said Gotti was wrong for disparaging Ashanti in a podcast.

“Now it’s OK if it’s on a documentary, you gotta say your truth on a documentary, but to go to Drink Champs and keep calling her a b***h, keep disrespecting…” he paused, shaking his head, per the report.

“It kinda bring less credibility to everything else you say,” Joe added.

“He make himself look crazy disrespecting [Ashanti] now, and the woman never really disrespected him,” he said.

In case you missed Irv’s comments about Ashanti, watch the Instagram clip below: