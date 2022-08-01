Meet Cast of the New Teen Comedy ‘Honor Society’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*Paramount+ is releasing a new teen comedy with “Honor Society,” starring Angourie Rice (Senior Year) and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things).

“Honor Society” explores the lifestyle of the overachievers in High School. In most high school movie comedies, we see the popular girl trying to maintain her popularity or the new girl that is trying to gain popularity such as the characters in “Mean Girls.” But “Honor Society” is a refreshing change in the narrative.

Honor (Rice) has been the top student throughout her educational career. Now it’s time for her efforts to pay off. As she prepares for college, she is shocked to learn from her guidance counselor, played by “Super Bad’s” McLovin, that she isn’t the top choice for a recommendation to her dream school Harvard. Yes, we’re getting old when McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) is cast as the guidance counselor

I got to speak to the cast at the red carpet premiere of “Honor Society,” peep the clip below.

“Honor is very determined. She will stop at nothing to get what she wants,” said Rice. As mentioned, she’s not the number one pick for a Harvard recommendation. She’s in the top four. She must outdo her competition. Her competition is the jock Travis Biggins, Played by Armani Jackson, and Kenndey Smith, played by Amy Keum. But her main competitor is Matarazzo’s character Michael.

She befriends him to take him down secretly. But of course, what is a teen comedy without a love story? Michael is the geeky kid that no one pays attention to. When he and Honor begin to spend time together, he starts to fall for her. Surprisingly Honor is falling for him as well. How will this play out? Will Honor develop a soft spot for Michael and have second thoughts about sabotaging him? Or is her main goal still to get into Harvard?

“Honor Society” is now streaming on Paramount+.