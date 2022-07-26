*Nick Cannon has sparked a wild debate across social media after saying a majority of women have odor issues in their private area.

Speaking on Angela Yee’s podcast, the ‘Wild N Out’ host claimed women need to work on their hygiene, saying: “80% of women probably need assistance when it comes to female hygiene.”

“There’s this magnificent 20% that have no smell,” he added.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, when Yee and the other women on the show noted that their own va-jay-jays smell good, Cannon replied, “That’s amazing but that’s not normal! Trust me!” He added, “Men, we talk about this all the time. Do y’all know when ya’ll stinking up the room?”

Cannon continued, “And it be some of the most beautiful women. You be like ‘yo! How is – You’re you! You got teams and stylists and –”

Watch his full remarks via the Twitter clip above.

Cannon just welcomed his 8th child after model Bre Tiesi recently gave birth to their first child together — a baby boy. He also shares 10-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Additionally, Brittany Bell and Cannon share two children together, Golden, 5, and Powerful, age 1. He’s the father of twins 10-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with OnlyFans star Abby De La Rosa, who is expecting her third child by Cannon. He shared son Zen with Alyssa Scott but the baby passed shortly after birth.

Social media users were quick to clap back at Cannon’s comments about female hygiene, one person wrote on Twitter writing: “Them ladies was just sitting up there agreeing with him!? Like sir!!!! If 80% of the Women YOU mess with need “ hygiene help” then say that…but to make a blanket statement like that?”

Another added, “He the one passing out bastards and bv and wanna talk bout hygiene smh.”

A third noted, “This man is gay. What are y’all not understanding.”

Cannon has been shrouded in gay rumors after Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton took to social media recently to recall the time she came home and found Cannon in bed with her ex-husband.

Hampton was married to Mitchell from 1999 to 2005 and they share two adult children. In a TikTok video, she said during their marriage, she came home early to find Cannon on the bed wearing her cheerleader outfit and doing a little dance routine for her then-husband.

“Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up,” she wrote.

Cannon posted a response on Baller Alert‘s Instagram page after the outlet reshared her video. “Yep!! We Probably had the big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda, and a couple of Kids Choice Awards up our ass too!” Cannon wrote. Many social media users were quick to point out that he didn’t flat-out deny what Hampton said.

Meanwhile, you might recall back in 2020 when troubled actor Orlando Brown claimed that he “let” Cannon perform oral sex on him while Nick was dressed like a woman. He said “And I liked it. It was OK,” adding, “But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

One online user noted in the comments of SandraRose’s report about Nick and Kel: “Maybe that’s the real reason Nick is having all of those kids. To prove his masculinity.”

Another added, “Nick like many men are simply fluid, pansexual, bisexual, or GAY and want the image of a straight man!”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.