DiJonai Carrington’s Resurfaced Rant Adds Fuel to ‘White Privilege’ WNBA Controversy

Dijonai Carrington/YouTube screenshot

*DiJonai Carrington’s past comments about an encounter with an Uber driver are under scrutiny after Dave Portnoy resurfaced footage from a 2024 incident involving the Chicago Sky guard.

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As BasketBall Network reports, Portnoy shared the Instagram Live clip on Aug. 8 as Carrington faced renewed attention following her ejection from a game against the Indiana Fever. Carrington was booted after a hard foul on Sophie Cunningham and later posted “white privilege” on social media. She subsequently said the post was connected to concerns about WNBA officiating, not the incident involving Cunningham.

The resurfaced footage shows Carrington arguing with an Uber driver while traveling with friends. During the confrontation, she accused him of trying to kidnap the group and said he threatened to call the police.

“I don’t know why white people think they can get away with trying to just scare black people by saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna call the police,’” Carrington said in the video. “Ok, and we did nothing wrong, so that’s fine. Go ahead and call the police.”

Lets not forget the time Dijonai went on a drunk racist rant against a cab driver. When people show you who they are believe them https://t.co/eB7D6nW5ow pic.twitter.com/1YJDRsEpmt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 8, 2026

After another Uber arrived, Carrington questioned the first driver about his conversation with the new driver before commenting on the language he was speaking.

“Dummy, he don’t even speak that language. He speaks Spanish,” she said. “He’s a dumba—s because our new driver speaks Spanish. This motherf—er was trying to speak Arabic. Arabic and Spanish do not sound the same.”

Portnoy used the footage to criticize Carrington as part of the debate surrounding her latest controversy, bringing comments from nearly two years ago back into the spotlight.

In related news, Carrington recently sat down with Funny Marco on Open Thoughts to discuss dating and the WNBA. Check out the conversation via the clip below.

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