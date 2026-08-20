Gershun Freeman’s Family Speaks Out After Split Verdicts In Jail Death Case | VIDEO

Screenshot of Gershun Freeman’s family speaking out after the verdict

*Nearly four years after Gershun Freeman died in a Tennessee jail, his family is still demanding answers following the latest developments in the case.

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A jury reached verdicts Wednesday for former Shelby County jailers Courtney Parham and Stevon Jones, two of nine defendants charged in connection with Freeman’s death. Parham was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, while Jones was cleared of the charges, News Nation reports.

The outcome did not satisfy Freeman’s father, George Burks Freeman, who believes the responsibility extends far beyond the two men whose cases were decided this week.

“Jones got away. A lot of them got away. Parham, he just sacrificed for them. It was way more than nine and they stomped my baby to death,” he said. “I hope they get everything they got. I wish death on them.”

BREAKING | A split verdict was reached in the trial of two Shelby County correctional officers accused in the death of Gershun Freeman. LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/4w5zptF9ld pic.twitter.com/XqY7GICaEI — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) August 19, 2026

The jury’s decision followed two-and-a-half weeks of testimony and repeated reviews of surveillance footage from the jail. The prosecution alleged that the two former jailers used prolonged force while restraining Freeman, while their attorneys argued that the men never intended for the encounter to end in his death. The medical examiner determined that Freeman’s death was a homicide.

His mother, Kimberly Freeman, said she continues to believe multiple people were responsible for what happened to her son.

“It was more than one who killed my son, but God knows it,” she said.

Seven additional former jailers still face charges in connection with Freeman’s death, meaning the family’s legal fight is not over.

Freeman’s widow is seeking $100 million from Shelby County in a federal wrongful death case.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Family of Black man killed in Memphis jail demands justice

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