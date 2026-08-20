Lil Duval Takes Horror-Comedy ‘Camp Duval’ on Six-City Premiere Tour

The comedian launches the interactive screening tour in his Jacksonville hometown before bringing the horror-comedy’s official red-carpet premiere to Atlanta.

Lil Duval – Camp Duval

*Comedian, actor, and producer Lil Duval is hitting the road this fall with an exclusive six-city interactive premiere tour for his new horror-comedy film “Camp Duval: Ain’t Nobody Dying Today.” The tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, and runs through Oct. 29, culminating with an official red carpet premiere in Atlanta. Produced in partnership with Swirl Films, the tour promises an immersive movie-going experience that goes far beyond a typical screening.

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Interactive Screenings Feature Red Carpets, Music and More

Each stop on the Camp Duval Premiere Tour will transform local theaters into full-fledged entertainment events.

Attendees can expect red carpet arrivals, meet-and-greet opportunities with cast members, live music performances and immersive activations designed to bring the film’s comedic horror vibe to life.

The tour aims to celebrate the film’s unique blend of laughter and scares while giving fans a chance to connect with the creative team behind the project. Tickets are available now at CampDuval.com.

Lil Duval – Camp Duval

Tour Stops at Historic and Luxury Theaters Across the South and Midwest

The six-city tour includes a mix of historic venues and modern luxury cinemas. The hometown launch takes place Sept. 10 at Cinemark Tinseltown in Jacksonville, followed by Sept. 17 at Sun-Ray Cinema in Tampa and Sept. 24 at Premiere Cinemas in Birmingham. October dates include Oct. 8 at Belcourt Theatre’s 1925 Hall in Nashville, Oct. 15 at Belair Luxury Cinema in Detroit and the grand finale Oct. 29 at Tara Theatre in Atlanta, which will serve as the official red carpet premiere.

Full Tour Schedule and Venues

Sept. 10 – Jacksonville, FL (Cinemark Tinseltown) – Hometown Launch

Sept. 17 – Tampa, FL (Sun-Ray Cinema)

Sept. 24 – Birmingham, AL (Premiere Cinemas)

Oct. 8 – Nashville, TN (Belcourt Theatre, 1925 Hall)

Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI (Belair Luxury Cinema)

Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA (Tara Theatre) – Official Red Carpet Premiere

Lil Duval – Camp Duval (social media outreach)

Ghostly Comedy Sees Comedians Fight for Survival at Summer Camp

“Camp Duval: Ain’t Nobody Dying Today” follows Lil Duval as he purchases a rundown former summer camp and invites a group of fellow comedians for a weekend comedy retreat. What starts as a chance to sharpen their stand-up routines quickly turns into a hilariously chaotic fight for survival when a vengeful ghost begins picking off comedians in absurdly ironic ways. Duval and his crew must uncover the camp’s dark past and save themselves through the power of comedy. The film stars Lil Duval, JaySki, Just Brittany, Erica Duchess, Nod Ross, MoneyBags Mafia, Tyler Chronicles, and Navv Greene. A downloadable trailer is available upon request.

How to Get Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for any of the six tour stops exclusively at CampDuval.com. Availability is limited, and early booking is recommended for the best seating and VIP experiences.

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