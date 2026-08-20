Ava DuVernay’s ’14th’ Hits Netflix Amid Trump Citizenship Fight

The filmmaker's constitutional follow-up to "13th" arrives as Trump's renewed birthright citizenship push keeps the 14th Amendment in the national spotlight.

Ava DuVernay with then-Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in Washington, DC – January 2025 … Paul Garnes/Netflix © 2026

*Ava DuVernay‘s new documentary “14th” will premiere globally on Netflix Dec. 4, bringing her examination of American citizenship to audiences as President Donald Trump continues a high-stakes fight over birthright citizenship and the constitutional amendment at the center of it.

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The timing gives fresh weight to the filmmaker’s central question. A decade after her acclaimed documentary “13th” examined incarceration and the 13th Amendment, DuVernay is turning to the amendment that established citizenship for people born or naturalized in the United States and guaranteed equal protection under the law.

“If 13th asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted,” DuVernay told Netflix. “This is not a film about the past tense of freedom.”

’14th’ Arrives During a Live Citizenship Battle

That “present tense” is difficult to miss.

Trump’s administration has spent 2026 challenging the scope of birthright citizenship. On June 30, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s earlier executive order seeking to deny automatic citizenship to some children born in the United States based on their parents’ immigration status.

The 6-3 decision in “Trump v. Barbara” concluded that Trump’s order conflicted with federal citizenship law and rejected his administration’s constitutional argument. The case put the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment — ratified in 1868 — directly into one of the year’s biggest legal and political battles.

The dispute did not end there.

Trump signed new executive orders Aug. 6 targeting what his administration calls “birth tourism” and other narrower categories. Civil rights groups subsequently returned to federal court challenging aspects of the new actions, while the White House maintains its latest measures comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

None of that means DuVernay made “14th” as a response to Trump’s latest moves. But it creates a striking contemporary backdrop for a documentary explicitly asking how America decides who belongs.

Ava DuVernay – Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery/File via CNN Newsource

DuVernay Asks ‘Who Gets Counted?’

Netflix says “14th” chronicles the battle over the amendment across more than 150 years, combining archival scholarship with contemporary events.

DuVernay makes clear she isn’t interested in treating Reconstruction as something safely confined to history books.

“I’m not interested in asking you to look back,” she said. “The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now … while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told.”

The documentary features more than 50 expert interviews, including voices from opposing sides of America’s political divide.

Participants include Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. Legal and cultural voices include Sherrilyn Ifill, Robert Chang, Stacey Abrams, conservative author Donald T. Critchlow and Hasan Piker. Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Eric Foner and David Blight also appear.

Ava DuVernay (Photo: Diana King)

A Decade After ’13th’

The new release marks a deliberate return to constitutional territory for DuVernay.

Her 2016 documentary “13th” explored the relationship between slavery, criminalization and America’s prison system through the 13th Amendment’s exception permitting involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

EURweb previously reported that “14th” would shift that constitutional lens toward citizenship, equality and political power. At the time, Netflix had not announced a premiere date.

Netflix documentary executive Adam Del Deo described “13th” as a cultural touchstone and said DuVernay again brings history “into conversation with the present” in the new film.

“14th” is directed by DuVernay and produced through ARRAY by DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Tammy Garnes and Paul Garnes.

From New York Film Festival to Netflix

Before reaching living rooms, “14th” will receive a prominent festival and theatrical rollout.

The documentary is set to make its world premiere Oct. 9 as the Closing Night selection of the 64th New York Film Festival, bringing DuVernay back to the festival a decade after “13th” served as its Opening Night selection.

A theatrical release in select U.S. and U.K. theaters follows Nov. 27, before the global Netflix premiere Dec. 4.

That schedule places “14th” before audiences at a moment when the amendment in its title is anything but an abstract historical document.

DuVernay’s question — “who gets counted?” — now lands against an ongoing national dispute over citizenship itself. And whether viewers agree with the voices assembled in her film or not, “14th” arrives with one thing already established: The argument over who belongs in America is very much in the present tense.

Ava DuVernay announces 14th on Netflix

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