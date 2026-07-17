Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Documentary ’14th’ Examines Citizenship in America

The Netflix documentary examines citizenship, equality and the forces still shaping who receives constitutional protection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Ava DuVernay attends the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*Ava DuVernay is returning to Netflix with a documentary that places one of America’s most debated constitutional promises under renewed scrutiny.

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Her upcoming film, “14th,” will examine how the amendment’s guarantees continue to affect citizenship, civil rights and political power. Netflix plans to release the documentary later this year, but the streamer has not announced a premiere date, Deadline reports.

The title refers to the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868 after the Civil War. Its provisions established birthright citizenship and required states to provide equal protection under the law. DuVernay is not treating those protections as settled history. Instead, the filmmaker is using the amendment to investigate how the country defines belonging in the present.

“If 13th asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted,” DuVernay told Deadline. “This is not a film about the past tense of freedom. I’m not interested in asking you to look back.”

Netflix logo is seen displayed on a smartphone (Photo by rafapress/Depositphotos)

Her earlier Netflix documentary, “13th,” addressed the relationship between slavery, incarceration and the criminal justice system. “14th” moves the conversation toward citizenship and the legal boundaries surrounding American identity.

“The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now… while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told,” DuVernay said.

The interview lineup includes voices from government, law, activism and political commentary. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Anna Paulina Luna appear alongside Sen. Alex Padilla and former Sen. Jeff Flake.

Other participants include Carla Hayden, Sherrilyn Ifill, Stacey Abrams, Professor Robert Chang, Hasan Piker and Donald T. Critchlow. Their different perspectives give the film room to examine the amendment beyond a single political position.

“14th” continues DuVernay’s relationship with Netflix following “When They See Us,” “Colin in Black & White” and “13th.” Netflix executive Adam Del Deo said the new film reflects the “depth, artistry, and humanity” associated with her work.

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