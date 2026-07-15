Netflix Seeks Contestants for $2 Million ‘Monopoly’ Reality Competition

The forthcoming series will place 12 players inside an oversized version of the classic board game, where financial decisions and personal alliances could determine the winner.

Netflix logo is seen displayed on a smartphone (Photo by rafapress/Depositphotos)

*Netflix is turning “Monopoly” into a real-world contest with a $2 million prize at stake.

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Casting is underway for the new competition series, which will bring together 12 players inside a full-scale setting modeled after the famous board game, per Tudum. The show is expected to arrive in fall 2027.

Here’s the synopsis: “Contestants will be immersed in a life-size Monopoly Town Square where they’ll have the opportunity to earn money, buy properties, negotiate deals, and hopefully stay out of jail. (No word if winning second prize in a beauty contest will still earn $10.) One by one, bankrupt players will be eliminated while others build their empire — until the one person left standing takes it all.”

International Monopoly board game (Photo: Depositphotos)

Netflix is developing the program with Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert. The production company previously created “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Circle” for the streamer.

You can audition HERE for a chance to become one of the 12 players competing in Netflix’s “Monopoly” competition series.

The reality series is only one part of Hasbro’s effort to expand its best-known games into film and television projects. LuckyChap and Lionsgate are working on a “Monopoly” movie after previously collaborating on “Barbie,” Variety reports.

Hasbro is additionally pursuing scripted and reality-based projects inspired by “Clue.” Netflix also has a live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” series in development.

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