Netflix Seeks Contestants for $2 Million ‘Monopoly’ Reality Competition

*Netflix is turning “Monopoly” into a real-world contest with a $2 million prize at stake.
Casting is underway for the new competition series, which will bring together 12 players inside a full-scale setting modeled after the famous board game, per Tudum. The show is expected to arrive in fall 2027.
Here’s the synopsis: “Contestants will be immersed in a life-size Monopoly Town Square where they’ll have the opportunity to earn money, buy properties, negotiate deals, and hopefully stay out of jail. (No word if winning second prize in a beauty contest will still earn $10.) One by one, bankrupt players will be eliminated while others build their empire — until the one person left standing takes it all.”
Netflix is developing the program with Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert. The production company previously created “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Circle” for the streamer.
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You can audition HERE for a chance to become one of the 12 players competing in Netflix’s “Monopoly” competition series.
The reality series is only one part of Hasbro’s effort to expand its best-known games into film and television projects. LuckyChap and Lionsgate are working on a “Monopoly” movie after previously collaborating on “Barbie,” Variety reports.
Hasbro is additionally pursuing scripted and reality-based projects inspired by “Clue.” Netflix also has a live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” series in development.
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