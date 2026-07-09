Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Teaser Reveals Reunion for Original Couples | WATCH

The third installment brings back the franchise stars and adds Taraji P. Henson for a September 9 premiere.

*Sixteen years after the last chapter, Tyler Perry is asking the question one more time. Netflix has unveiled the official teaser for “Why Did I Get Married Again?” The third installment in the beloved franchise premieres globally on the streamer on September 9, 2026.

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The new film gathers the original couples for a milestone occasion. Marcus and Angela’s daughter is getting married, and the celebration pulls the old friends back together after years apart. The destination wedding unfolds in Italy, where explosive secrets surface and drama erupts among the group.

There is a generational twist this time. The couples discover their adult children have inherited their habits, forcing the parents to examine the examples they set. A wave of rising stars plays the grown kids, including Da’Vinchi, Armani Greer and Derrick A. King.

Why Did I Get Married Again? (L-R) Tyler Perry as Terry and Sharon Leal as Diane in Why Did I Get Married Again? Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

The returning lineup will thrill longtime fans. Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White, Jill Scott and Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal and Perry, and Richard T. Jones all reprise their roles. Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson joins the ensemble for this chapter. Perry writes, directs, and produces alongside Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

The franchise began with 2007’s “Why Did I Get Married?” which Perry adapted from his stage play of the same name. That film followed four married couples whose week-long retreat exposed the cracks in their relationships. Janet Jackson starred in the original cast alongside Scott, Smith, White, Leal, Jones and Malik Yoba.

Audiences turned the modest production into a hit. The movie earned $55.9 million at the box office against a $15 million budget. Its success spawned the 2010 sequel “Why Did I Get Married Too?” and the television spinoff “For Better or Worse,” which premiered in 2011.

Watch the teaser trailer above for “Why Did I Get Married Again?”.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Shares First Look at ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

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