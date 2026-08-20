Black Students Are Disproportionately Falsely Accused of Using AI

GROK AI

*Black students face a higher rate of false accusations that they used artificial intelligence to complete schoolwork, according to a 2024 Common Sense Media report.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

In that survey, 20 percent of Black teens reported that a teacher had incorrectly flagged their assignment as AI-generated, compared with 7 percent of white teens and 10 percent of Latino teens. Overall, 10 percent of teens said they had been falsely accused in this way, per Education Weekly.

These accusations occur against a backdrop of widespread classroom use of AI detection tools. A survey of 460 public school teachers in grades six through 12 found that 68 percent regularly employed such software. Among teens whose work was wrongly flagged by a teacher, 79 percent said the assignment had also been run through AI detection software, while 27 percent said it had not been checked by any such tool.

The problem is not limited to Black students. Researchers have shown that AI detectors can misidentify writing by non-native English speakers. Seven widely used tools incorrectly labeled more than half of essays written by Chinese students taking the Test of English as a Foreign Language as AI-generated, while correctly identifying essays by U.S. eighth-grade students as human-written.

According to NewsOne, Taylor McGee, an assistant professor at Christopher Newport University, is examining these issues through a two-year study titled “Authorship, Assumption, and Equity: How AI Shapes Teachers’ Perceptions of Black Student Work.” The project will explore the academic and psychological effects that wrongful AI accusations can have on Black students. It may also clarify whether the disparities arise only from flaws in the detection technology or whether teachers’ perceptions of Black students play a role in deciding whose work gets flagged.

For students, an inaccurate AI accusation can turn an ordinary assignment into a question of academic integrity—and potentially create consequences for work they actually completed themselves.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Black Lesbian Couples Are Challenging Longstanding Marriage Trends

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.