Kanye West Set to Perform Two Shows in Russia

Kanye West/Depositphotos

*Kanye West is heading to Russia for two concerts after a series of European setbacks left several of his planned performances canceled.

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The rapper is scheduled to take the stage at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena on Oct. 10 and 11, according to The Guardian. The shows come as West continues dealing with the fallout from his history of antisemitic remarks and Nazi imagery.

Ye has faced opposition from multiple European countries over comments that included praise for Adolf Hitler, as well as his release of the song “Heil Hitler” and the sale of merchandise featuring Nazi imagery.

His European plans took a hit earlier this year when the U.K. denied his Electronic Travel Authorization. West had been announced as a headliner for London’s Wireless Festival, but the event was ultimately canceled after several major sponsors pulled out.

France also shut down plans for a West performance in Marseille. Mayor Benoît Payan said West was “not welcome” and that he would not allow the city to become “a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism.”

West later addressed the cancellation on X, saying, “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

He continued, “I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me.”

West previously attempted to explain his behavior by pointing to head trauma from a car accident and his bipolar-1 diagnosis.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” he wrote. “It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Now, despite the controversy surrounding him, West has two dates on the calendar in Russia.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kanye West Tops Most Canceled Celebrity List in 2026 Study

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