Black Caucus Wants Feds in Nolan Wells Case as His Phone Remains Unexamined

Nolan's cellphone returned from Horn Island without him. Six weeks later, his family and Mississippi prosecutors still disagree over how it should be examined.

Nolan Xavier Wells

*Nolan Wells‘ cellphone may contain answers about what happened before the 18-year-old Black college athlete disappeared from Mississippi’s Horn Island on July 4, but nearly six weeks later, the device still hasn’t received the jointly contemplated forensic examination — as members of the Congressional Black Caucus push for federal intervention.

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The development adds another unresolved issue to a case already headed toward grand-jury review.

Wells traveled by boat to the uninhabited barrier island with three friends. They returned to the mainland without him, but his cellphone came back with them. A park ranger found Wells’ body in waters off Horn Island on July 6.

Authorities initially said they believed Wells drowned and did not suspect foul play. His family has challenged that assessment and continues to demand a more exhaustive investigation.

Now Washington is getting involved.

Black Caucus Wants an Independent Federal Review

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, have joined Wells’ parents and civil rights attorney Ben Crump in calling for an independent federal review by the Justice Department.

“The family deserves answers,” McBath said, according to People.

The demand represents a significant escalation in a case that has generated national attention, including support from Rev. Al Sharpton, Colin Kaepernick and Tyler Perry.

But one potentially important piece of evidence remains caught in a dispute between the family’s legal team and local prosecutors.

Everyone Wants the Phone Examined. So Why Hasn’t It Happened?

After meeting Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath on July 15, Crump announced that both sides had agreed to a “mutual investigation” of Nolan’s cellphone.

The Sun Herald reported at the time that Crump’s independent investigators possessed the device and that it would be shared with county and federal investigators.

That examination apparently still hasn’t occurred.

The family’s attorneys say they want a one-time joint forensic download involving their experts and prosecutors, potentially with federal participation. Prosecutors have requested that the phone be surrendered to law enforcement, according to People.

The dispute matters because Nolan’s family believes the phone could help reconstruct his final hours. His mother has questioned why expected July 4 material appeared to be absent from the device after it was returned.

Those concerns have not established that anyone intentionally deleted evidence.

Friends Say Nolan Chose to Stay Behind

Three friends who traveled with Nolan have now publicly described their final interaction with him.

They told People that their boat was taking on water and Nolan decided to remain on Horn Island because he wanted to spend time with a girl. They say Nolan told them he had another ride back.

Nolan’s parents question that explanation, particularly the idea that their son would voluntarily remain on an uninhabited island miles offshore without his phone.

The friends’ account remains part of an ongoing investigation, not an established reconstruction of Nolan’s final hours. There is also no publicly established evidence that the friends killed Nolan, and they have reported receiving threats and harassment as speculation surrounding the case has intensified.

The Autopsy Hasn’t Settled What Happened

The family’s independent autopsy produced no definitive answer.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell found no fractures or significant deep-tissue injuries, but listed Nolan’s cause and manner of death as undetermined pending further investigation. Decomposition and limitations resulting from the state’s earlier autopsy restricted what Mitchell could determine, the Associated Press reported.

The Mississippi state autopsy has been completed, but its findings have not been publicly released. McIlrath has said death investigations are routinely withheld by her office until they are presented to a grand jury.

That grand jury will ultimately receive the completed investigation.

But before that happens, one obvious question remains.

Nolan’s phone returned from Horn Island when Nolan didn’t. The family and prosecutors agreed weeks ago that it warranted forensic examination. Both sides now say they want it examined, while disagreeing about how that should happen.

With members of the Congressional Black Caucus now asking the Justice Department to independently review the case, resolving that disagreement becomes even more urgent.

The phone may reveal nothing that changes investigators’ understanding of Nolan’s death.

Or it may help answer questions his family has been asking since July 4.

Either way, six weeks later, it’s time to find out.

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