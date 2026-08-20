Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan Move Back to Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Getty

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon be putting down roots in Britain again, more than six years after they left the country and established a new life in California.

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The couple is reportedly preparing to relocate to a private home outside London later this month, CNN reports. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also said to be enrolled at schools in Britain for the upcoming academic year.

A return to the UK would bring the Sussex family closer to King Charles III at a time when the monarch continues to undergo treatment for cancer. Charles was diagnosed in 2024 after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, and he later indicated that his medical care would be scaled back this year.

The King reportedly learned about Harry and Meghan’s plans on Sunday. The relocation apparently wasn’t discussed when the family reunited at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in July, when Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Harry, Meghan and their children. The gathering marked the first time in four years that Charles had seen all three of his grandchildren and their parents together.

While Charles is said to welcome having the family living nearby, the move would not restore Harry and Meghan to royal duties. The couple would continue their lives as private members of the family rather than returning as working royals. Harry and Meghan moved to North America in 2020 after announcing that they would step away from their official responsibilities.

The prospect of a permanent return has sparked sympathy among some royal fans, particularly those who believe Harry may want Archie and Lilibet to spend more time with their grandfather as he faces an ongoing health battle.

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