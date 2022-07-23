Roxanne Shanté Marks Biz Markie’s First Death Anniv. – Says She and DJ Cool V Played Crucial Role in Biz’s Life

*It has been slightly over a year since the death of Biz Markie, the legendary “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.” The artist passed on after several months of hospitalization, due to Type II diabetes complications. The news hit the hip-hop community with a thud, as the loved ones came out in huge numbers to eulogize him. Roxanne Shanté was one of the Juice Crew members who came out to remember the artist.

The death also immensely affected cutmaster DJ Cool V, the deceased’s longtime friend. The two had spent most of their lives together since the 1980s, with the DJ being the co-creator of “Just A Friend,” Biz’s huge hit in 1989.

Shanté took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 16 to commemorate Biz’s first death anniversary. She explained how she still cries anytime the song plays, one year later.

She further said that Biz’s story would never be told completely without her and DJ Cool V. According to her, the three were beyond friends – best friends and family forever. She finished her post by saying how much she misses Biz, and the latter should help her mother around heaven, believing that the artist knows everyone.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Detainment, Mocks NBA Peers at ESPYS | Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxanne Shante (@imroxanneshante)

Tara Hall, Biz Markie’s widow followed suite, expressing similar sentiments on her Instagram account, and vowing to keep his legacy alive.

She made her post alongside the artist’s black and white profile, marking the first year since the legend transitioned from life to death.

Some of Biz’s good friends such as DJ Jazzy Jeff hopped in the comment section commemorating the artist, who just got a suitable marker at Pinelawn Memorial Park & Arboretum, Farmdale, New York last month.

The photo posted by his widow comprised of a bronze headstone with the message “Biz Markie: More Than Just A Friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Hall (@taradise_25)

The artist was laid to rest in August 2021, in New York City, in a ceremony attended by loved ones who eulogized him greatly.

As Shante, Rev. Al Sharpton, Montell Jordan, and D Cool V took to the podium to sing and celebrate the fallen hero, others such as Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Parish Smith, Kid Capri, Redman, De La Soul’s Maseo and Erick Sermon sat in the audience. According to MC Debbie D, Juice Crew affiliate at the time, Biz was buried in a customized Gucci set by Dapper Dan.