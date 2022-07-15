Friday, July 15, 2022
Bow Wow Reacts to Orlando Brown’s Claim That Rapper Has ‘Bomb Ass P*ssy’

By Ny MaGee
rapper Bow Wow
Bow Wow / Twitter

*Bow Wow has responded to Orlando Brown’s bizarre claim that the rapper has “some bomb ass p*ssy.”

The former Disney star made the comments during a recent interview with comedian Funny Marco. When asked if he has beef with the pint-sized rapper, Brown replied: “I ain’t got a problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass pussy,” he said in the video clip below, as reported by Complex

It wasn’t long before Bow Wow caught wind of Brown’s statements and responded in tweets that have since been deleted. 

“Since when legends GOT TO speak on fuckery?” Bow Wow tweeted. “Im filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London…Ima 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON.”

After Bow Wow watched Brown’s interview, he came back with more to say. 

“Dawg im just now seeing it,” Bow Wow wrote. “I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling…off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending…they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. 🤣 shit be crazy…Tweaked out…but you know dude really need help na im sayn? Thats why we aint trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!”

In a video he posted Thursday, Brown urged Bow Wow to embrace his “bomb pussy”.

“[We should] really, really address the fact that you got bomb pussy,” he stated. “You got to tell people the truth, Bow Wow. Tell people the truth, bro. If you got bomb pussy, you got to embrace that pussy.”

Brown previously claimed that he “let” Nick Cannon perform oral sex on him while Nick was dressed like a woman. He said “And I liked it. It was OK,” adding, “But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

Cannon, who hosts MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” issued a lengthy response on social media.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!”  Cannon wrote at the time, E! News reported. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f–king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on That’s So Raven.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

