Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

CNBC Host Grills Rep. Hakeem Jeffries About Rising Gas Prices | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

*Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) appeared on CNBC Wednesday and was grilled about gas prices and inflation and whether Democrats should catch heat over the rising cost of living in the country.

“In this country, we’re still down front from peak production. You don’t you think there’s anything that you can do in Congress or to convince a Biden administration, you don’t think there’s any regulations that need to be eased? You don’t think there’s any offshore activity?” CNBC host Joe Kernen asked Jeffries, Mediaite reports.

“You don’t take any responsibility? It’s just all a ‘Putin price hike’?” Kernen continued.

“Part of the challenge domestically in terms of production is that the oil and gas companies have refused to actually act on the permits to drill that they currently,” Jeffries stated.

OTHER NEWS: Slick! Man Caught on Camera Switching Gas Pump Nozzles in Cali | WATCH

Kernen noted that blaming the oil companies for a lack of drilling is “a red herring.”

“There [are] leases. There’s also just the overall pressure from ESG and the green lobby about whether an oil company is going to make plans five or ten years down the road, when a large part of the population wants to put them out of business completely. So, would you invest hard-earned capital on a five-year project or ten-year project now if you were a fossil fuel company?” the host said.

Jeffries responded, “I mean, it’s not clear to me that the oil and gas companies really care that much about the so-called green lobby. They have made clear in their earnings calls and in their representations to shareholders that they do care about the record profits that they’ve been making on the backs of increased gas prices for the American people. That seems, to me, to be problematic.”

Per The Hill, earlier in the year, President Biden called on oil companies to produce more supply. He also “argued that corporations played a part in inflation, alleging that their pursuit of profits lead to an increase in prices,” the outlet writes.

Previous articleBoosie Threatens to Spit on Cops After Being Detained for Smelling Like Marijuana | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO