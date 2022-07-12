Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Fight Vampires in New Netflix Movie ‘Day Shift’ | Trailer

By Ny MaGee
0

*Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx have teamed up to fight vampires in the new Netflix film “Day Shift” — check out the trailer above. 

The duo star alongside Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Karla Souza in the JJ Perry-directed film. As many social media users have noted, the film does something quite daring and this is having a real-life Black American actress playing Foxx’s wife, not some foreign exotic/biracial, white woman or Mexican, as usual. 

Per Vibe, “Foxx’s character, Bud, is a father seemingly working a blue-collar job to provide for his eight-year-old child. He fronts as a pool cleaner, however, as his real income is from hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Foxx, Datari Turner and Peter Baxter serve as executive producers on the project with Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick as producers of the movie.

OTHER NEWS: P-Valley’s Nicco Annan and J. Mallory McCree Kick Off ‘A Mile in These Shoes’ S1 on July 28! | VIDEO 

DAY SHIFT MOVIE
Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in ‘Day Shift’ / via Twitter

Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger, and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring,” said Redick in a statement, according to the report. 

Stahelski added, “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

“Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he’s having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he’s got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble,” said Perry, who is making his directorial debut with the film. “He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge.”

“Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who’s no longer with us,” Perry said. “I told Snoop when I met him, ‘Listen I’m not hiring Snoop Dogg, I’m hiring Calvin Broadus [the actor-rapper’s real name]’ and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant.”

“Day Shift” will premiere on August 12 on Netflix.

Previous articleP-Valley’s Nicco Annan and J. Mallory McCree Kick Off ‘A Mile in These Shoes’ S1 on July 28! | VIDEO
Next articleCardi B Slams The Shade Room for ‘Gaslighting’ and Posting Negative Coverage About Her
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO