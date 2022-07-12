Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Fight Vampires in New Netflix Movie ‘Day Shift’ | Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx have teamed up to fight vampires in the new Netflix film “Day Shift” — check out the trailer above.

The duo star alongside Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Karla Souza in the JJ Perry-directed film. As many social media users have noted, the film does something quite daring and this is having a real-life Black American actress playing Foxx’s wife, not some foreign exotic/biracial, white woman or Mexican, as usual.

Per Vibe, “Foxx’s character, Bud, is a father seemingly working a blue-collar job to provide for his eight-year-old child. He fronts as a pool cleaner, however, as his real income is from hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Foxx, Datari Turner and Peter Baxter serve as executive producers on the project with Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick as producers of the movie.

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger, and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring,” said Redick in a statement, according to the report.

Stahelski added, “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

“Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he’s having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he’s got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble,” said Perry, who is making his directorial debut with the film. “He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge.”

“Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who’s no longer with us,” Perry said. “I told Snoop when I met him, ‘Listen I’m not hiring Snoop Dogg, I’m hiring Calvin Broadus [the actor-rapper’s real name]’ and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant.”

“Day Shift” will premiere on August 12 on Netflix.