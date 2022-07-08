Friday, July 8, 2022
Trailer Drops of Mocumentary Comedy ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul mockumentary
‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’

*Focus Features has dropped the trailer for megachurch mockumentary comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall

We reported previously that Focus Features, Peacock and Jordan Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions acquired worldwide rights to the film that was worth a reported $8.5 million, Variety reports. The movie will debut in theaters and on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock later this year.

The project hails from writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo. The filmmaking siblings are known as the Ebo twins, and this project marks their feature film debut. 

“We’re so unbelievably blessed and hyped to be partners with Focus and Monkeypaw on our first feature film,” the duo said in a statement. “Their commitment to our vision as filmmakers and bolstering the film as a whole is amazing and we cannot wait to bring it to the world with this team.”

READ MORE: Jordan Peele Acquires ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ with Focus Features, Peacock

The feature film is adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name. Below is the official synopsis: 

In HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

“Adamma and Adanne’s fresh, unique voices deliver such an authentic, hilarious and searing experience. Their vision coupled with the talents of Regina and Sterling deserved all the acclaim Sundance audiences gave it,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. “I am so thrilled that we get to bring the film to worldwide audiences with Peacock and Monkeypaw.”

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Sou” premieres in theaters and the Peacock streaming service on Sept. 2. Watch the trailer via the YouTube clip above. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

