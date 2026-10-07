Stephen Jackson On Mixed-Race Parents and NBA Passion

Stephen Jackson argues that many of today's NBA players are mixed-race and don't share his generation's appreciation for the game.

Stephen Jackson/YouTube screenshot

*Stephen Jackson is back with another blunt critique of today’s NBA. The former player appeared on the Out The Mud podcast, where he explained why personalities like his have nearly vanished from the league.

His most pointed remark focused on players’ parents. “This is not a knock or a diss, but if you look at the league, a lot of these kids in the league now, Black daddy, White mama. Mixed breeds,” Jackson said, according to Fadeaway World.

He refused to soften it. “I mean, that’s just what it is, bro. It’s not a knock. People hate the truth, but that’s just what it is if you look at that,” he added.

Jackson tied the passion gap to how players grew up. “These kids ain’t growing up like we grew up,” he said. “So the appreciation for what the game does for them is different.”

His generation, he explained, entered the league with families in crisis. “A lot of our family was on their last leg,” Jackson said. “So we saved a lot of people.”

Fame now arrives faster, in his view. “One good play, and you can get a name. More kids are more worried about what the game do for them than actually love the game,” he said. “That’s why we don’t see the passion.”

He said his era played differently. “So we had so many guys when we played that can do most of everything,” Jackson said. “And the way what we had to go through and the role we took to get to where we got to the NBA, it was different from them, bro.”

He named San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as exceptions. Jackson loves Castle’s passion and respects Edwards as a “dog” on the court.

Jackson also pointed overseas. “We had what the last six MVPs been overseas cats. So, that shows the appreciation for the game here,” he said. “They coming over here dominating y’all because it means something to them.”

Jackson was raised by his single mother, Judyette, who worked two jobs in rough neighborhoods. Many current players come from stable homes and grew up when brand building mattered. Jackson offered no evidence linking heritage to a player’s drive, but he insists the truth is plain.

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