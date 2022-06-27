Suzette Samuels: The Ex of Ceasar Emanuel Claims He Not Only Abused Dogs, but Her Too!

*After ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ star Ceaser Emanuel alleged that his ex-girlfriend Suzette Samuels leaked the footage of him abusing his dogs, she is now accusing him of being abusive towards her. She revealed a photo of her bruised up, alleging Cease was her abuser.

Last week, we shared surveillance footage of Ceaser, which depicted him abusing two dogs with a metal folding chair.

Social media immediately condemned the reality show star and he was soon let go by VH1 Network.

Ceaser ended up doing an interview and claimed that he felt he was being set up by someone close to him and he also tried to take accountability, claiming what he did was wrong, but he was trying to separate the two dogs from viciously fighting. Now, in a second interview, Cease claims that it was his ex-girlfriend Suzette who leaked the footage from his home security system.

