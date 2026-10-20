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Television

STARZ Returns to Verizon Fios After Nearly Three-Week Blackout

A new distribution agreement restores STARZ channels, on-demand programming and app access for Fios subscribers following a dispute over carriage terms.
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STARZ Returns to Verizon Fios After Nearly Three-Week Blackout
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*STARZ is back on Verizon Fios. The two companies reached a new distribution agreement, ending a blackout that left Fios subscribers without the premium network for nearly three weeks.

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STARZ announced the deal Tuesday, Oct. 20. All STARZ channels, STARZ On Demand, and the STARZ app are being restored for Fios customers.

The dispute began when the companies’ previous contract expired Sept. 30. Verizon cited pricing concerns, while STARZ accused Verizon of misrepresenting its position and failing to negotiate productively.

The blackout hit fans of the “Power” franchise, and 50 Cent made his frustration public. As EURweb previously reported, the rapper and producer urged Fios customers to drop Verizon. He argued the provider was denying viewers programming made for diverse audiences.

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“We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that brings STARZ’s premium programming to Verizon Fios customers,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks. “We remain committed to delivering bold storytelling for women and underrepresented audiences and to serving viewers who value our distinctive programming.”

With the deal in place, Fios subscribers regain the full “Power” universe, along with the upcoming “Power: Origins.” They can also stream every episode of “Outlander” and its prequel, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.”

The lineup includes the drama “Fightland,” the current season of “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” and the thriller “Tip Toe.” The upcoming season of “P-Valley” will also be available.

Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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