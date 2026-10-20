NewsBits: Meagan Good Celebrates Marriage, Angela Stanton King Eyes White House, Law Roach Wants to Act

Good shares her marital happiness, King pitches Trump, and Roach explores acting.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good (at MiJac concert via AI)

*Today’s NewsBits features Meagan Good opening up about her marriage to Jonathan Majors, Angela Stanton King seeking President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary position, and celebrity stylist Law Roach considering an acting career.

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Meagan Good Says She’s Extremely Happily Married

Meagan Good says marriage to Jonathan Majors has brought her an unfamiliar level of happiness and peace.

“I’m super happy and don’t know when the last time I was this happy or if I ever have been this happy,” the actress said during a recent interview. Good explained that her relationship has changed how she experiences everyday life. “I am just extremely happily married,” she added. “I really have my best friend and I’m really having fun in life.”

The actress described feeling calmer and more present than during her 20s and 30s, when she had grown accustomed to feeling constantly unsettled. Good also expressed gratitude for her husband, marriage and family. She revealed that she’s working toward having a bigger family, suggesting another chapter could be ahead. For Good, married life appears to be delivering something she previously didn’t realize was possible.

Donald Trump and Angela Stanton-King

Angela Stanton King Wants Trump’s White House Press Secretary Job

Conservative activist Angela Stanton King is publicly campaigning to become President Donald Trump‘s next White House press secretary.

Following reports that Katie Zacharia departed after just five days, King posted her pitch on Threads alongside a photograph of herself at the White House briefing room podium.

“No scripts. No sugarcoating. No backing down,” she wrote, describing her approach to the position.

Then came her direct request.

“President Trump, appoint ME. I promise I’ll get the job DONE,” King declared.

She also joked that her appointment would generate historic ratings and send group chats into chaos.

According to the account provided, Zacharia was appointed October 9, held her first briefing October 13 and departed October 16 amid criticism and questions about her legal background.

King has longstanding ties to Trump, who pardoned her in 2020 for her involvement in a stolen car ring years earlier.

That year, she unsuccessfully ran for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat against Democrat Nikema Williams.

Whether Trump’s administration considers King’s request remains unclear.

Los Angeles, CA USA. 1st Mar 2026. Law Roach at the The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild ACTOR Awards

Law Roach Wants to Try Acting

Celebrity stylist Law Roach wants to add acting to his growing entertainment resume.

Known for styling Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Celine Dion, Roach discussed his ambitions at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

“I want to try everything. If I’m terrible at it, at least I tried,” he said.

Asked whether working with Hollywood stars might help prepare him, Roach offered a humorous response.

“I’ve also worked with some of the greatest singers of all time, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to try to sing,” he joked.

Roach has already appeared as himself in “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and Netflix’s “Running Point.”

His television experience includes judging roles on “Legendary,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “Project Runway” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”Now, he’s interested in exploring acting beyond appearances as himself.

NewsBits

From Meagan Good’s marriage to Angela Stanton King’s political ambitions and Law Roach’s acting aspirations, today’s NewsBits highlights three public figures embracing new possibilities.

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