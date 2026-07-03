Law Roach Reacts to AI Images of Zendaya’s Wedding Dress

The stylist says online images fooled fans but insists the real gown is far better.

(L-R) Valentino’s Chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Zendaya, and Law Roach (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

*Law Roach is making it clear that the wedding dress circulating online for Zendaya is not only fake, but nowhere close to what he would have created.

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The longtime stylist addressed the viral AI-generated images while promoting the new season of “Project Runway,” saying he was stunned that some people believed the fabricated photos showed Zendaya’s real wedding look.

“That dress was disgusting,” Roach said on “Obsessed: The Podcast,” per The Daily Beast. “I’m like, ‘Did you guys think that’s the best I could do?’ You know, the dress was so basic and horrible.”

Roach’s comments follow months of online speculation about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding. After telling Access Hollywood in March, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” social media quickly erupted with rumors, and AI-generated wedding photos soon spread across the internet.

Tom Holland and Zendaya (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The fake images became convincing enough that Zendaya later revealed people were congratulating her on the ceremony.

“I was out and about in real life and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe they’re AI.’ They’re not real,’ ” she explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

When Kimmel asked if anyone close to her had been fooled, Zendaya replied, “Yes, many people.”

Although Roach declined to reveal any real wedding details, he did offer one hint during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

“Trust me, the dress is better than that,” he said.

Speaking on the “Obsessed: The Podcast,” Roach also reflected on the partnership he has built with Zendaya since 2011.

“We’ve been together more than half her life,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of things together—great things and some traumatic things for me—and just watch her grow into a woman, into this actress…her watching me grow up and then grow into this thing that I’ve become, and us doing it together and really being by each other’s side every day since 2011, basically.”

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