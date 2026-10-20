Debbie Allen, Quinta Brunson Chris Rock Lead Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Honorees

Roy Wood Jr. will host the Nov. 16 ceremony, which premieres on YouTube in December.

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 85th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on June 01, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

*Debbie Allen, Quinta Brunson, Chris Rock and Jaafar Jackson are among the honorees for the Critics Choice Association’s 9th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Roy Wood Jr. will host the Nov. 16 ceremony in Los Angeles.

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The event recognizes Black talent in front of and behind the camera. It will premiere on the CCA’s YouTube channel in December.

“At a time when there has been a direct assault on Black culture and Black history, the Critics Choice Association stands firmly committed to recognizing the best in Black cinema and television,” said Shawn Edwards, the event’s executive producer and writer.

Allen will accept the Icon Award, honoring nearly five decades and more than 140 credits as an actress, producer, and director. Her tribute will spotlight “A Different World,” which she produced while directing 83 of its 144 episodes. The sitcom broke ground by tackling HIV, colorism and racism.

Anthony Mackie via Critics Choice Association

Brunson will collect the Groundbreaker Award for “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC comedy she created, executive produces and stars in. The series launched Season 6 on Oct. 7 and has earned 37 Emmy nominations. In 2022, Brunson became the first solo Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing. Two years later, she became the first Black actress in over four decades to win lead actress in a comedy.

Rock earns the Director Award for A24’s “Misty Green,” his fourth narrative feature behind the camera. He also wrote, produced and co-stars in the film, which follows an actress, played by Rosalind Eleazar, trying to revive her career. Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver and Anna Kendrick round out the cast. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and hit theaters Oct. 9.

Jaafar Jackson will receive the Actor Award for playing Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s “Michael,” his acting debut. The movie became the first biopic to top $1 billion worldwide.

Chiwetel Ejiofor lands the Vanguard Award for A24’s “Backrooms,” a horror film adapted from director Kane Parsons’ viral YouTube series. Ejiofor stars opposite Renate Reinsve. The film opened to a record $81.4 million domestically for A24 and has earned more than $400 million worldwide, making it the studio’s top grosser.

Jaafar Jackson via Critics Choice Association

Lamorne Morris takes the Comedy Award for playing Robbie Robertson in Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir.” The superhero series won five Emmys from 11 nominations, the most of any Prime Video show this year.

Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall receives the Showrunner Award for STARZ’s “P-Valley,” which she adapted from her own play. The third and final season opens Dec. 4 with two episodes, both directed by Hall. The drama, STARZ’s top current original, has logged more than 236 million hours viewed since 2020.

On the TV side, Anthony Mackie earns the series Actor Award for Apple TV’s “12 12 12,” an eight-episode heist drama he also executive produces. He plays a disgraced FBI agent chasing Jamie Dornan’s career criminal across Europe. The show premieres Nov. 13.

Ato Essandoh will be honored for playing Stuart Hayford on Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” which began its fourth season Oct. 15. Quincy Tyler Bernstine earns the series supporting actress honor for playing Nora Washington in Hulu’s “Furious,” from creator Elizabeth Meriwether. STARZ will add its #TakeTheLead designation to Bernstine’s award.

In film, Stephan James will be recognized for portraying Carl Weathers in Amazon MGM Studios’ “I Play Rocky,” directed by Peter Farrelly. The drama about the making of “Rocky” opens in limited release Nov. 6 before going wide Nov. 20.

Sophie Okonedo via Critics Choice Association

Sophie Okonedo receives the film supporting actress honor for Independent Film Company’s coming-of-age drama “Mouse,” which debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. It opens in limited release Nov. 6 and expands nationwide Nov. 13.

Okonedo also appears in NEON’s “Clarissa,” from Breakthrough Director Award honorees Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri. The film relocates Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway” to modern Lagos, Nigeria, with David Oyelowo, Ayo Edebiri, India Amarteifio and Toheeb Jimoh among the cast. It became just the second Nigerian feature ever selected at Cannes and opens Dec. 11.

Jaalen Best receives the Rising Star Award for playing Cassius Clay in Prime Video’s “The Greatest.” The first authorized scripted series about Muhammad Ali counts Lonnie Ali, Josh Wakely and Michael B. Jordan among its executive producers. It premieres Nov. 4.

“Creating a space where these bold and visionary storytellers can come together for an evening and be honored is our privilege and something that we are firmly committed to doing each year,” Edwards said.

Critics Choice Association

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