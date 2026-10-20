Academy Museum Gala Raises $14M, Honors Colman Domingo

The stars delivered striking couture looks as Colman Domingo received a major honor and the Los Angeles gala raised more than $14 million.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

*Colman Domingo received the Vantage Award at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala on October 17, joining Charlize Theron and John Carpenter among the evening’s honorees. The Hollywood celebration raised more than $14 million to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, per the news release.

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According to the Academy Museum’s official announcement, the money will fund exhibitions, educational programs, public screenings and initiatives designed to make the museum accessible to visitors.

Domingo’s award recognizes artists who challenge established narratives in cinema. The two-time Oscar nominee shared the spotlight with Theron, who received the Icon Award for her global impact on film.

Carpenter, whose work has helped shape horror filmmaking, received the Luminary Award from director Robert Rodriguez. The recognition celebrates artists whose contributions have expanded filmmaking’s creative possibilities. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis helped introduce Carpenter’s tribute, discussing horror’s lasting influence on cinema and the museum’s newest exhibition, “The Horror Show.”

The evening also marked the museum’s fifth anniversary. Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma opened the celebration by reflecting on the institution’s achievements.

Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monáe, Ava DuVernay, Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Nia Long and Issa Rae were among the guests. Other attendees included A$AP Rocky, Common, Daniel Kaluuya, Jennifer Hudson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Questlove, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Taylor Swift closed the celebration with a musical performance. Fashion designer Tom Ford co-chaired the gala along with Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

The annual event brings Hollywood’s creative community together to recognize influential filmmakers while supporting opportunities for audiences to experience and learn about movies.

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