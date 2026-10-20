D’Angelo’s Family Teases Unreleased Collaboration With Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige

D'Angelo's brother confirms a posthumous album is underway and reveals that a long-unheard collaboration with two music legends remains in the vault.

Michael Jackson / Getty

*Michael Jackson, D’Angelo and Mary J. Blige reportedly recorded music together that the public has never heard. Now, a newly announced project involving D’Angelo’s unreleased recordings could bring that collaboration closer to release.

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D’Angelo’s older brother, Luther Archer, discussed the recording during an interview with Ms. Community Clo of Kiss Richmond. He also confirmed that the family is preparing a posthumous album of unreleased music.

According to VICE, Archer said the upcoming album will focus only on D’Angelo’s solo work.

“Just him. So no collaborations. There are six tracks [so far]. But then we have a whole vault of music that’s never been released,” Archer said.

D’Angelo – Getty

The family is also weighing other archival releases. “We’re also thinking about a whole album of B-sides,” Archer said. He noted that D’Angelo “was big on covers… so there’s several projects down the road. There’s one with Mary J. Blige and Michael Jackson.”

Archer didn’t name the song. Fans have long linked the trio to a cover of “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” the Sly and the Family Stone hit from 1969, MJVibe reports.

Guitarist Jesse Johnson, formerly of The Time, first revealed the session in April 2014. He said D’Angelo led the production and played keyboards and sitar. Eric Leeds added horns, Pino Palladino played bass and Questlove handled drums.

The track was in the running for “Xscape,” Jackson’s 2014 posthumous album, but was left off. Johnson believed it was done. Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid later called it a favorite but said it wasn’t finished in time.

It’s unclear how much Jackson contributed. His vocal reportedly traces back to sessions in the late 1990s and early 2000s, around the “Invincible” era.

D’Angelo died Oct. 14, 2025, at age 51. As EURweb previously reported, Questlove discussed plans for a posthumous D’Angelo album in November 2025.

No release date or tracklist has been announced for the solo album or the collaboration.

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