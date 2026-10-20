2026 Taste of Soul Family Festival in LA: Good Vibes, Good Food, Good Music and Good Times | PHOTOS

Lucky Daye, Thelma Houston, Switch, Deitrick Haddon and more helped celebrate the 21st annual festival along Crenshaw Boulevard.

Taste of Soul signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*Los Angeles, CA – For two decades and counting, the Taste of Soul Family Festival has served up a smorgasbord of unforgettable musical experiences, mouthwatering cuisines and timeless magical moments. All of this in an atmosphere marinated in culture, community and heritage.

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Bakewell Media presented the 21st Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival, Saturday, October 17, 2026. This is the largest Block Party this side of the Mississippi. This was definitely the place to be on this momentous day in Southern California. This might explain why you weren’t able to reach your neighbors and friends for most of the day!

Hundreds of thousands assembled on “The Shaw” between Stocker Street on the south to Obama Boulevard to the north. This gathering promised and delivered a fun-filled, family-friendly day of music, food, while supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, from 10:00 am-7:00pm.

The agenda called for a free, family-friendly celebration, live performances, delicious food, vendors, engaging children’s activities and community spirit.

The diverse, multicultural, multi-generational crowd of festival goers for this iteration of the Taste of Soul Family Festival was treated to a buffet style serving of musical options on this bright, sunny day in southern California. Attendees were thankful that it wasn’t as humid as it were during the recent heatwave several weeks ago.

Taste of Soul Signage: Courtesy Photo

Let the Music Play On

Radio Free KJLH Music Stage was LIT! The motto or theme was Radio Free Fresh Faces. This stage featured some heavy hitting musicians known to the public on a local, national and international scale. The stellar lineup of artists on this stage have an active discography. The artists entertained the captivated crowd with selections from their debut EP and others from their growing discography.

The Radio Free Music Stage was hosted by several of the program hosts. Aundrae Russell and Bobo graced the stage in the beginning. Adai Lamar, Lon McQ, Dara Starr Tucker and Danny Morrison were also on site. DJ Mark was on deck of the ones and twos to ensure that the energy stayed fluid on the dance floor in between live performances.

Aundrae Russell: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bobo: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bobo and Aundrae Russell: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Adai Lamar: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Lon McQ: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Dara Starr Tucker: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Danny Morrison and Dara Starr Tucker: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Mark: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The musician’s performances were electrifying and left a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of the crowd. The program opened with an awesome testimonial performance by Rick Dorn. He opened his set with his latest track “Power,” followed by “Got a Feelin,’ and “I’m Blessed.”

Rick Dorn: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Radio Free Voices followed and took the momentum up a notch with their energetic set giving Praise and glory to our Lord and Savior.

The crowd and I were kickin it with G Squad Dancers as they thrilled the crowd with a combination of popular dance steps. I’m confident that you will see some of their routines in future outdoor gatherings.

G Squad Dancers: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Danny Bakewell Sr., Founder of the Taste of Soul Family Festival and Publisher of the Los Angeles Sentinel came onstage to welcome and thank everyone for coming out and supporting the Taste of Soul as well as the local businesses and entrepreneurs.

He was joined by local elected officials and special guests. Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris–Dawson, City Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr., CD 9, City Councilmember Heather Hutt, CD 10, City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, CD 1, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Danny Bakewell Jr., to name a few.

Danny Bakewell Sr: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Danny Bakewell Sr., and Inglewood Mayor James Butts: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Elected Officials: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Deitrick Haddon X Hill City Collective was on fire. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you probably noticed that we are having CHURCH on “The Shaw.”

Deitrick Haddon: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Deitrick Haddon: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Radio Free KJLH Music Stage featured an amazing roster of dope artists throughout the afternoon. Terisa Griffin, Joyce Wrice, Allen Stone, Alex Isley, Jenevieve, Gavyn Rhone, Daley, Buffer, Tone Stitch and Lucky Daye had the crowd rockin’ and vibing during their in the spotlight. I’m sure that you have one or more of these artists on rotation on all of your listening devices.

Terisa Griffin: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Terisa Griffin: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Taste of Soul–Fellowship, Revival and Worship

The Brenda Marsh–Mitchell Gospel Stage presented a stellar lineup of artists to liven up the festivities with some handkerchief waving, hand-clapping, foot-stomping, roof raising songs of Praise. There is a popular saying “When the Praises Goes Up, the Blessings Comes Down” as heard every Sunday on Spread the Word, KJLH Radio 102.3 Radio Free. If you were anywhere near the Taste of Soul, you couldn’t help notice the presence and spirit of the Lord flowing up and down “The Shaw.”

Clap your hands everybody, as a reward for noticing that CHURCH and worship services were being held on “The Shaw.” The stage was hosted by singer, songwriter Major, who served as both an emcee and performer.

Major: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

National and local artists and choirs provided a soundtrack that was spiritually uplifting, while raising their Heavenly voices with Praises. The performers performing were Imani Enrichment Academy of Learning “I Sing” Performing Arts Ensemble, Pastor Theo Wilkins and Sounds of Praise (S.O.P.), Sandy Beamon and The I.E. Choir, Janelle & Harmony, Anointed Feet Dance Ministry, Troy Anthoney, Maurice Johnson and Deitrick Haddon.

Pastor Theo Wilkins: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bakewell Media Sounds of the Soul Stage

This stage featured talented artists who took the crowd down memory lane with some old school cover selections and/or with some old school and new school original tracks. This kept the party people, aka, grown folks moving and grooving throughout the afternoon.

This stage was hosted by Greg Mack, 94.7 The Wave, with DJ Chunky’s throwing down an eclectic soundtrack while manning the ones and twos. The show opened with Faleisha Reese, LAUSD Guests, Coline Creuzot, Rob McDonald & Friends, and Major. Brothers Igniting The Groove (B.I.G) riled up the crowd with a high-octane set of classic R&B, Soul and Funk selections.

Greg Mack: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Greg Mack: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Chunky’s: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Brothers Igniting the Groove (B.I.G.) : Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Thelma Houston is a Grammy winning Motown legend on site to entertain the audience with some new and classic hits from her extensive catalog. She paid a musical tribute to Motown with a couple of selections before ending her set with “Don’t Leave Me This Way.”

Thelma Houston: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Thelma Houston: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Switch a legendary funk and R&B group patiently performed a set with technical difficulties. The crowd were overjoyed for a nostalgic trip down memory lane with the tracks “Love Over and Over Again,” “There’ll Never Be,” and “I Call Your Name” to name a few.

Switch: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tony Cornelius, the son of Don Cornelius, spoke fondly about his father’s vision for the popular TV program “Soul Train.” The crowd got to see about a dozen original Soul Train Dancers performing dances from back in the day.

Tony Cornelius: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Soul Train Dancers: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

This performance concluded my delightful enjoyment of the 21st Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival before the scheduled headlining performance and the remarkable sounds of Midnight Star.

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