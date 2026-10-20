Conjoined Twin Influencers, José Luis and José Armando Cevallos, Die at 27

The Ecuadorian brothers shared their lives with more than 60,000 Instagram followers. Their family is mourning after both suffered fatal medical emergencies.

*Conjoined twin influencers José Luis and José Armando Cevallos died October 15 at age 27, leaving behind a community that followed their lives online. The Ecuadorian brothers were known for sharing everyday experiences and encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

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Their deaths were announced on their Instagram account, @siamesesdelecuador. The statement included a tribute to the brothers’ personalities and achievements.

“Their story, their smiles, and their outlook on life left an indelible mark on many hearts,” the statement read, translated from Spanish, according to PEOPLE. “We are comforted knowing that they were happy fulfilling their dreams and achieving goals that filled them with hope.”

The brothers built a social media following by sharing their daily lives and answering questions about being conjoined twins.

Family friend Fernando Carrillo described the brothers’ final moments during an appearance on the Spanish television program “Y Ahora Sonsoles.” According to Carrillo, both brothers died after suffering separate medical emergencies. José Luis went into cardiac arrest and was hospitalized. Although doctors managed to stabilize him, José Armando suffered a heart attack minutes later.

Their brother, Damián, told “Y Ahora Sonsoles” that their parents were “devastated.”

The Instagram announcement also acknowledged the people who helped the brothers achieve their goals.

“We sincerely thank everyone who supported them, believed in them, and was part of every achievement,” the statement read.

“Thank you for accompanying them in making their dreams a reality and for giving them so much love along the way.”

The tribute closed with a message the brothers had embraced throughout their lives: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and disability is no impediment to being happy.”

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