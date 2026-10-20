Travel Expert Warns Pickpockets Want Your Smartphone

Travel expert explains why thieves target phones and how travelers can protect their money, personal information and vacation plans.

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*As more of the world goes cashless, pickpockets are skipping wallets and going after smartphones. Travel expert Rick Steves says vacationers need to adjust.

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“Phones are targeted,” Steves told Travel + Leisure. “You have to be really careful!”

His advice starts with where you store the phone. Steves urges travelers never to set one down in public, whether on a café table or a seat on the train. A front pocket is safer, and a lanyard worn around the neck adds another layer of protection.

Even a firm grip isn’t foolproof. “Some thieves can even be so bold as to snatch something right out of your hands,” he wrote on his website, urging travelers to “be aware of who’s around you.”

Cropped view of man holding smartphone with blank screen

A stolen phone can unlock far more than a wallet ever could. Boarding passes, attraction tickets, Apple Cash balances, and cards loaded into Apple Pay or Google Pay all become fair game. Thieves can also reset the device and sell it.

“Be mindful that when you bring out your phone, you’re waving dollar signs around,” Steves said. “Somebody can snatch your phone and use the credit card on it.”

Protection begins before the trip. Steves suggests mastering digital wallets and other apps at home, so travelers aren’t fiddling with their phones in unfamiliar places. Owners of pricey devices may also want to consider theft insurance.

He shared more tips he learned from an actual thief. “Make sure you’ve got a ‘find my phone’-type app, back up your data, and enable password protection,” he wrote. “While traveling, use the Wi-Fi at your hotel to back up your phone and its photos each night. If you don’t know how to sync your stuff to the cloud, learn before your trip.”

Losing a phone abroad costs more than money. The same device often holds a traveler’s photos, directions and translation tools.

For more ways to keep devices safe, see EURweb’s earlier advice on protecting your phone at airport security checkpoints.

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