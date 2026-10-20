Samuel L. Jackson Recites His ‘Pulp Fiction’ Ezekiel Speech From Memory 32 Years Later

The actor celebrated the film's 32nd anniversary with a word-for-word Instagram performance.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

*More than three decades after “Pulp Fiction” opened, Samuel L. Jackson still knows Jules’ Ezekiel speech cold.

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The 77-year-old actor celebrated the film’s 32nd anniversary by reciting the infamous monologue on Instagram on Oct. 14. “32 Years later, I still got this one on Lock!!! #pulpfiction,” he captioned the post.

Recording himself outside, Jackson launched into the Jules’ speech from the celebrated Quentin Tarantino movie. “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” he said.

“Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,” Jackson continued.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers,” the actor added. “And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

On screen, Jackson’s character Jules claims the passage is “Ezekiel 25:17,” but Tarantino rewrote the scripture for the 1994 film.

“Pulp Fiction” earned seven Oscar nominations, with Tarantino winning Best Original Screenplay. Jackson stars alongside John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer and Harvey Keitel.

Watch Samuel L. Jackson recite his “Pulp Fiction” Ezekiel speech below.

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