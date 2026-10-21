D.L. Hughley Says Chris Rock Calling Him a ‘Dumb N*gga’ was First Time N-word Hurt His Feelings | WATCH

The comedian recalls a painful confrontation with Rock while discussing his struggles with reading, childhood insecurity and feeling belittled.

D.L. Hughley / Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

*D.L. Hughley says Chris Rock once called him a “dumb nigga” during a confrontation over Hughley’s television career. The comedian revealed that the remark hurt him deeply because it brought back feelings of inadequacy he had struggled with for years.

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During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Hughley discussed his difficulty learning to read and how those experiences affected his confidence.

“That I couldn’t read… I just used to feel stupid… But I used to feel small. It made me feel small. That’s the worst feeling to me. When somebody makes me feel small,” Hughley said.

He then recalled a conversation in which, he says, Rock called him a “dumb nigga” to his face and told him he only had his show because of Rock.

D.L. Hughley casually admits he couldn’t read for years and felt “stupid,” then drops that Chris Rock once called him a “dumb nigga” to his face and claimed he only had his show because of him



“That I couldn’t read… I just used to feel stupid… But I used to feel small. It made… pic.twitter.com/4t6S9LsdPJ — Dunmola♋ (@dunm_ola) October 20, 2026

“The only person that ever called me nigga that hurt my feelings was Chris Rock… He was the producer on my show. And I called him… He said, me and Keenan Wayans are the only black people that ever got Emmys. And if it wasn’t for me, you wouldn’t have this show, you dumb nigga. And I said, next time I see you, I’m beat the sh*t out of you.”

Hughley did not describe the exchange as harmless teasing. He explained why Rock’s words affected him differently.

“That’s the only person ever said to me that made me feel small… When somebody makes me feel, or tries to make me feel small, I’ll do anything to stop that from happening.”

The conversation also turned to Hughley’s relationship with his mother, who has dementia. He recalled visiting her and hearing something that challenged his longtime feelings about himself.

“She said… people always thought you were dumb, but I knew you weren’t… and it was the first time I ever left her home and didn’t feel small.”

The revelation connected two experiences separated by years: a painful insult from a fellow comedian and reassurance from his mother.

Watch D.L. Hughley’s full conversation with Angie Martinez below.

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