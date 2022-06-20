Memorabilia From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ to be Trashed After Finale Episode

*“The Wendy Williams Show” came to an on Friday after 13 years on the air. Now comes word that several set props and memorabilia will be tossed in the trash.

“The wigs are still there since she didn’t come and get them so they’re being thrown out,” a source told The Sun, noting that Wendy’s “Big Purple Chair” will be trashed rather than donated or auctioned off to the fans.

“The chair is just going to be thrown out,” the source said. “Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum — like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to The Smithsonian.”

Friday’s finale was hosted by Sherri Shepherd who had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s health-related hiatus from her beloved daytime talk show. But not everyone was happy with the handling of the finale episode.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter slammed the production company behind the show for not including Wendy in the farewell send-off.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter who was a co-creator of the show, said, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

Per Page Six, “Wendy” show staffers wanted to bring her back for the finale.

“People want her to come back. … A lot of people — especially the mid- and low-level producers — signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it’s just going to end [without her]. It’s weird,” an insider shared in May,