Herschel Walker’s Son Rants About Absent Fathers After Secret Siblings Revealed | Video

*Videos have resurfaced of Herschel Walker’s son wildly ranting about absent baby daddies and urging them to take care of their kids. The clips have gone viral amid reports that Herschel himself has fathered several other children that the public didn’t know about.

After news broke last week that the Republican Senate candidate has a secret 10-year-old son, the former football star now says he has two additional children that had previously not revealed publicly, PEOPLE reports.

Walker’s campaign manager confirmed the news of the secret 10-year-old son to The Daily Beast, saying: “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

Walker later confirmed to the outlet that he has four children in total and the only one the seems to have a close bond with is his son, Christian Walker.

Another Christian Walker vid from a few weeks ago: “Fathers, it would be great if you stayed home and raised your kids instead of ran off to bang a bunch of women who weren’t your baby mama. Stay home and raise your frickin kids! Your kids need a father! Get back home!” pic.twitter.com/PBI8keA3Ky — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) June 15, 2022

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

Prior to this confession, both Herschel and his son have riled against deadbeat dads, especially in the Black community. Christian has preached to baby daddies to “control your thing” on TikTok videos.

“Get home and raise your kids!” says Christian in one video targeting Nick Cannon, who has fathered nearly 10 kids with multiple women. “And take care of the women you’re knocking up! Can you control your thing for three seconds?”

In a separate video posted a few weeks ago, he ranted: “Fathers, it would be great if you stayed home and raised your kids instead of ran off to bang a bunch of women who weren’t your baby mama. Stay home and raise your frickin’ kids!” Christian said. “Your kids need a father! Get back home!”

It appears he has not released a clip addressing the children his own father had with multiple women “years ago when he wasn’t married,” said campaign manager Scott Paradise in a statement.