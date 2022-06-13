Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

The Sins Of John Gray: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*Trust is something that is hard to obtain, yet it’s easy to lose. When somebody betrays your trust, apologizes and asks for forgiveness – only to do the same thing again  – you have to call BS on that person. Today we’re calling BS on Pastor John Gray

Gray is the head pastor of Relentless Church in South Carolina. Last week on social media Gray admitted to another extramarital affair after the woman he was involved with shared a video online.

While I realize everybody is human, not perfect and in need of forgiveness at some point, I have an issue with someone – especially if that person is supposed to be a church pastor leading other people to Christ – always needing forgiveness for the same sin.

Pastor John Gray is a serial cheater who should not be allowed to continue as a church pastor. Click the video above to find out why his behavior also a is a form of emotional abuse that could lead to legal liabilities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Courtney B. Vance & More Honored at the 30th Annual Trumpet Awards | WATCH

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleRHOA Mess Alert! Kandi Responds to Marlo Saying She’s A ‘Hoe’ and Sexxed Everybody for Free | VIDEO
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO