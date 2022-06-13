The Sins Of John Gray: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Trust is something that is hard to obtain, yet it’s easy to lose. When somebody betrays your trust, apologizes and asks for forgiveness – only to do the same thing again – you have to call BS on that person. Today we’re calling BS on Pastor John Gray.

Gray is the head pastor of Relentless Church in South Carolina. Last week on social media Gray admitted to another extramarital affair after the woman he was involved with shared a video online.

While I realize everybody is human, not perfect and in need of forgiveness at some point, I have an issue with someone – especially if that person is supposed to be a church pastor leading other people to Christ – always needing forgiveness for the same sin.

Pastor John Gray is a serial cheater who should not be allowed to continue as a church pastor. Click the video above to find out why his behavior also a is a form of emotional abuse that could lead to legal liabilities.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.