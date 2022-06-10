Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals UFO Plot | Watch

*The final trailer has dropped for Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror movie “Nope” starring KeKe Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

As reported by People, Palmer and Kaluuya’s characters work on Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse training ranch which seems to have a bit of a UFO problem. The story follows “residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who “bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” per the film’s release, as reported by EW.

Check out the new trailer above.

Peele hit up Cinemacon in April for the Universal Pictures panel where he discussed the film and the meaning behind the title.

“I love a rapt audience saying, ”Nope!’ or, ‘Get out the house!’ I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience,” Peele said. “Rollercoasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

“This film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater,” Peele continued. “I know a lot of people who say, when it’s a scary movie, they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there’s a skepticism.”

“Nope” was shot in 65mm in IMAX and is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

“Nope” hits theaters on July 22. See the trailer below.