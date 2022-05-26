Thursday, May 26, 2022
Brandy Hits Jack Harlow with ‘First Class’ Freestyle After He After He Didn’t Recognize Her Song

By Ny MaGee
brandy responds
brandy and jack harlow / Getty

*Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow recently admitted that he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J are related. Brandy responded with a warning that she would “murk this dude in a rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.”

The R&B diva stayed true to her word as she has dropped a clip of her take on Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Per Complex, “In her verse, Brandy references Ray J’s unbreakable glasses, still being in her prime despite growing older, and why Harlow should have put more respect on her name,” the outlet writes. 

In case you missed it, check out the clip below to see what Harlow did that prompted Brandy to respond.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Didn’t Know Brandy and Ray J Are Siblings Until Now | WATCH

In the minute-41-second rap she dropped this week in response to Harlow not recognizing her song, Brandy jokes about how she’s “built tougher than my brother Ray J’s glasses.” She also mentions her show “Queens” getting canceled.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is world-famous, one of the greatest/Living legend, did I mention my résumé is amazing,” Brandy raps, later adding. “Over 20 years and I’m still a topic/A bitch is worth a million and I’m feeling philanthropic/43 and feeling like a kid with millions watching/Popular but now I’m poppin’ shit for those out of pocket.”

After dropping the track, Brandy tweeted, “See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️.”

Have a listen to Brandy’s freestyle below.

As we previously reported, during an interview with Ebro Darden on Wednesday, May 11, Harlow took many hip-hop and R&B fans by surprise when he let out that he was unaware that Brandy and Ray J are siblings.

Some hip-hop and R&B fans were especially offended that Harlow, a white man who performs music created and nurtured by the Black community, should be so ignorant about some basic information about the genre. However, some fans were sympathetic to him, citing his young age (24) as the why he was clueless that Brandy and Ray J are related.

