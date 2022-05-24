Alabama Corrections Officer Arrested After Smuggling Porn, Cameras to Inmates

*An Alabama corrections officer was arrested last week for smuggling contraband to inmates at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Frederick Johnson is facing 21 counts of promoting prison contraband at Mobile Metro Jail, ABC News reports. Johnson allegedly smuggled in flash drives of pornography, phone chargers, a camera, and a camera watch, according to a spokesperson for MCSO.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson Tuesday.

Check out the video report below.

OTHER NEWS: Again?! COVID-19 Infections and Hospitalizations Waaay Up – Nearly 140,000 Reported Cases⁠

Mobile Co Sheriff’s Office released the following info Wednesday morning:

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Corrections Officer Fredrick Johnson was arrested on (21) counts of promoting prison contraband. Mobile County Metro Jail was conducting random bag checks while Corrections Officers were reporting for duty and Johnson was found with phone chargers, a camera, a camera watch, and flash drives loaded with movies. Some of the movies were found to be explicit adult movies.

MCSO Detectives believe Johnson was bringing contraband into Metro Jail to sell to the inmates. “This behavior will not be tolerated,” says Sheriff Sam Cochran. “We are constantly investigating how contraband is brought into our jail and if we find it is one of our employees then we will arrest him/her just like we would anyone else.”

Johnson had worked at the jail for three years. As reported by New York Post, he was busted with the contraband on May 17 when jailhouse officials conducted a random bag search as corrections officers entered the facility.