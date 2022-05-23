Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Active Shooter Defense Plan: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
0

*May 19th was the commemoration of what would have been Malcolm X’s 97th birthday. When he was alive he advocated for self-defense, self-reliance, and self-preservation.

Preparing to defend one’s family and one’s self against deadly threats is a natural reaction. Yet there still are some Black people who refuse to acknowledge their need to arm themselves against deadly threats that have claimed the lives of Black people who were living their lives and minding their own business. 

Malcome X said, “The history of unpunished violence against our people clearly indicates that we must be prepared to defend ourselves or we will continue to be a defenseless people at the mercy of a ruthless and violent racist mob.” He spoke these words more than 55 years ago.

And they still are relevant today.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Does This Teacher Need to be Fired? – Her Assignment Compares Pres. Obama to Monkeys! | WATCH

Malcolm X (Getty)
Malcolm X (Getty)

Yet when some White people hear us Black people talking about our 2nd Amendment rights or just the idea of Black people getting organized to defend ourselves against acts of terrorism against us, they claim our actions are unreasonable.

Philip Smith is the national president of the National African-American Gun Association.

Click the video above to hear his call to action that could prevent you from being the next victim of a home-grown terrorist.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleBernie Mac: New Book Takes Wisdom from Late Chicagoan and Comedian | WATCH
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO