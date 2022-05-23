Active Shooter Defense Plan: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*May 19th was the commemoration of what would have been Malcolm X’s 97th birthday. When he was alive he advocated for self-defense, self-reliance, and self-preservation.

Preparing to defend one’s family and one’s self against deadly threats is a natural reaction. Yet there still are some Black people who refuse to acknowledge their need to arm themselves against deadly threats that have claimed the lives of Black people who were living their lives and minding their own business.

Malcome X said, “The history of unpunished violence against our people clearly indicates that we must be prepared to defend ourselves or we will continue to be a defenseless people at the mercy of a ruthless and violent racist mob.” He spoke these words more than 55 years ago.

And they still are relevant today.

Yet when some White people hear us Black people talking about our 2nd Amendment rights or just the idea of Black people getting organized to defend ourselves against acts of terrorism against us, they claim our actions are unreasonable.

Philip Smith is the national president of the National African-American Gun Association.

Click the video above to hear his call to action that could prevent you from being the next victim of a home-grown terrorist.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.