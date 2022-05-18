Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tops Employee Says 911 Dispatcher Hung Up On Her During Mass Shooting at Supermarket

By Ny MaGee
0

*An employee at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York was working on May 14 when a white supremacist gunman opened fire and killed 10 Black shoppers. 

The employee identified only as Latisha has spent the last 13 years working at Tops as an assistant manager. She called 911 as the suspect, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, began shooting. Latisha said she hid out of sight while whispering to the dispatcher as she feared the shooter would hear her, as reported by MadameNoire

“When I whispered on the phone to 911, the dispatcher would start yelling at me saying ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper.’ and I’m trying to tell her ma’am he’s in the store, he’s shooting, it’s an active shooter, I’m scared for my life,” told Black Information Network

Then, the dispatcher hung up on her.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx is ‘Angry AF’ Over Supermarket Mass Shooting

“She said something crazy to me, and she hung up in my face. I had to call my boyfriend to tell him to call 911.”

This is the second massacre that Latisha has witnessed. Her brother was killed during City Grill shooting in 2010

“I was there when that happened and that was a massacre, and now I have to relive a whole other massacre,” Latisha said, adding: “I can’t sleep. I can eat a little bit, but I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies.”

The 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up her is now off the job.

Erie County, which runs the 911 communications center through Central Police Services, confirmed this incident is being investigated and “immediate action was taken and the individual who took that call is now on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing, which should happen within a couple of weeks.”

Previous articleBlack Journalists Call Out Media Over ‘Unconscious Bias’ in Coverage of Supermarket Mass Shooting
Next articleKaren Bass Endorsed by Key Rival in Los Angeles Mayoral Race | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO