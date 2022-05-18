Tops Employee Says 911 Dispatcher Hung Up On Her During Mass Shooting at Supermarket

*An employee at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York was working on May 14 when a white supremacist gunman opened fire and killed 10 Black shoppers.

The employee identified only as Latisha has spent the last 13 years working at Tops as an assistant manager. She called 911 as the suspect, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, began shooting. Latisha said she hid out of sight while whispering to the dispatcher as she feared the shooter would hear her, as reported by MadameNoire.

“When I whispered on the phone to 911, the dispatcher would start yelling at me saying ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper.’ and I’m trying to tell her ma’am he’s in the store, he’s shooting, it’s an active shooter, I’m scared for my life,” told Black Information Network.

Then, the dispatcher hung up on her.

“She said something crazy to me, and she hung up in my face. I had to call my boyfriend to tell him to call 911.”

This is the second massacre that Latisha has witnessed. Her brother was killed during City Grill shooting in 2010.

“I was there when that happened and that was a massacre, and now I have to relive a whole other massacre,” Latisha said, adding: “I can’t sleep. I can eat a little bit, but I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies.”

The 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up her is now off the job.

Erie County, which runs the 911 communications center through Central Police Services, confirmed this incident is being investigated and “immediate action was taken and the individual who took that call is now on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing, which should happen within a couple of weeks.”