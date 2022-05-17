Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Female Security Guard Helps Louisiana Juveniles Escape Youth Center | Video

By Ny MaGee
Female Security Guard helps 3 escape
Photo credit: WTBS 3

*Three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, Louisiana with help from a guard have all been arrested in Houston, Texas.

The group escaped before 3 a.m. on Saturday, state police said, CBS News reported. According to KTBS 3, Tyjuan Lafitte, 17; Na’varaya Lane, 17; Jeremiah Durham, 15; and security guard Victoria Tune, 21, were reportedly apprehended at a motel room in Houston, Texas by the Houston Police Department’s Midwest Crime Suppression Team.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the three juveniles were driven out of the facility by Tune. They were detained without incident a day after the daring escape. 

READ MORE: 72-Yr-Old Louisiana Bus Driver Arrested After Beating Student Caught on Camera | VIDEO

Per Black Enterprise, Lafitte was charged with attempted first degree murder, Lane was charged with attempted second degree murder, and Durham was charged with armed robbery. Louisiana state police said that “all three are considered dangerous.” 

Tune faces three counts of accessory to simple escape.

“Eventually all four suspects, being driven by one of the suspect’s relatives, returned to the vehicle where they were surrounded and taken into custody by HPD’s Crime Suppression Team,” per Lt. Troy Murray. “All suspects will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges reference the escape.”

Per Complex, Lafitte was serving time at Ware Youth Center for attempted first-degree murder, Durham for armed robbery, and Lane for attempted second-degree murder. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

