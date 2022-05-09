BBC Announces Ncuti Gatwa as New ‘Doctor Who’

*The long-running British sci-fi show “Doctor Who” is set to make history by casting a Black actor to play the iconic character.

“Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa has been tapped to take over the journey as Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor Who, is set to depart the show this year.

We reported previously that showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart the beloved series after the new season airs later this year.

“The Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and Showrunner Chris Chibnall will be moving on from the most famous police box on Earth — and the universe,” announced the BBC on its Twitter press account last summer.

"I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show" Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor

Whittaker’s last season premiered at the end of 2021. She’ll also appear in several specials this year before the Doctor regenerates into a new form as Ncuti Gatwa.

Born in Rwanda-born and raised in Scotland, Gatwa, 29, will be the fourteenth doctor but he is not the first Black Doctor as Jo Martin played the “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes, USA Today reports.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa said in a statement. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

He added, “And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family.”

“Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show,” said Gatwa, a reference to Doctor Who’s two hearts.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti!” Davies said. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”

He also teased, “I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come,” Davies said. “But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Per USA Today, Prior to Whittaker and Gatwa, 13 white men have previously served as Doctor Who: William Hartnell (1963–1966), Patrick Troughton (1966–1969), Jon Pertwee (1970–1974), Tom Baker (1974–1981), Peter Davison (1982–1984), Colin Baker (1984–1986), Sylvester McCoy (1987–1989), Paul McGann (1996), Christopher Eccleston (2005), David Tennant (2005–2010), Matt Smith (2010–2013) and Peter Capaldi (2014–2017).

Inquiring minds now want to know if Ncuti will be the first openly queer/transgender/interracial dating Doctor Who who checks off all the liberal “PC” boxes. Stay tuned!