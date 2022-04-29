Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Host Rave-Themed Baby Shower in Hollywood

*Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hosted a rave-themed baby shower last Friday night, days after the rapper’s arrest at the Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by Hip Hop DX, the intimate affair went down at a studio in Hollywood where guests were not allowed to take photos or videos. According to Page Six, party favors included T-shirts with photos of the couple when they were kids on them. The message on the shirts read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

According to the report, the couple did not have a registry for the event. Check out photos from the baby shower below.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

Despite blogs reporting the baby shower was canceled, new photos emerged from #Rihanna and #AsapRocky celebratory gathering of friends and family pic.twitter.com/cqPYGZOphM — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 24, 2022

We reported previously that A$AP Bari claims another member of the entertainment group snitched on A$AP Rocky, which led to his arrest at LAX earlier this month.

Rocky was arrested fresh off his vacation in Barbados with Rihanna. The hip-hop artist, 33, was detained at LAX by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, the LAPD said in a news release.

As reported by thejasminebrand, in a recent Instagram story, A$AP Bari, 30, posted a picture on social media of the group’s video director, A$AP Relli, along with the caption: “This rat a** n****a told on rocky F****g rat”

In a follow-up post, A$AP Bari tagged the crew’s videographer, writing: “@relli_boss why you went to the police”.

Neither A$AP Rocky nor Relli have commented publicly since Bari’s accusation.

In 2019, the artist spent a month in jail in Sweden after being charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was ultimately convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky was also ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.