Friday, April 29, 2022
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Host Rave-Themed Baby Shower in Hollywood

By Ny MaGee
Rihanna preggers
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing off her baby bump / Twitter

*Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hosted a rave-themed baby shower last Friday night, days after the rapper’s arrest at the Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by Hip Hop DX, the intimate affair went down at a studio in Hollywood where guests were not allowed to take photos or videos. According to Page Six, party favors included T-shirts with photos of the couple when they were kids on them. The message on the shirts read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

According to the report, the couple did not have a registry for the event. Check out photos from the baby shower below.

We reported previously that A$AP Bari claims another member of the entertainment group snitched on A$AP Rocky, which led to his arrest at LAX earlier this month.

Rocky was arrested fresh off his vacation in Barbados with RihannaThe hip-hop artist, 33, was detained at LAX by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, the LAPD said in a news release.

As reported by thejasminebrand, in a recent Instagram story, A$AP Bari, 30, posted a picture on social media of the group’s video director, A$AP Relli, along with the caption: “This rat a** n****a told on rocky F****g rat”

In a follow-up post, A$AP Bari tagged the crew’s videographer, writing: “@relli_boss why you went to the police”.

Neither A$AP Rocky nor Relli have commented publicly since Bari’s accusation.

In 2019, the artist spent a month in jail in Sweden after being charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was ultimately convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky was also ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

